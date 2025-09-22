Tougher Naturalization Civics Test to be Implemented Soon

Stating that "American citizenship is the most sacred citizenship in the world and should only be reserved for aliens who will fully embrace our values and principles as a nation," on September 17, 2025, USCIS announced upcoming changes to the civics test, which is a part of the naturalization interview. These changes, along with other recent policy shifts, will make the path to U.S. citizenship more challenging for many applicants.

What is changing?

The new civics test will require applicants to answer 20 questions, instead of the current 10 questions. Additionally, the number of possible questions is increasing from 100 to 128. While most questions are the same, the new test adds more "why" questions (e.g., "Why is the Electoral College important?" "Supreme Court justices serve for life. Why?" "Why is it important to pay federal taxes?" "Why were the Federalist Papers important?" "Why did the United States enter World War I?"). The new test asks many more questions on American history since the 20th century, and it eliminates all geography questions. It also adds more questions on federalism and increases the number of examples that must be given to answer certain questions (e.g., "There were 13 original states. Name five [rather than three].")

When will the changes be implemented?

Applicants filing on or after October 18, 2025 (30 days after the Federal Register notice) will have to take the new test. Applicants who are at least 65 years old who have resided in the U.S. as lawful permanent residents for at least 20 years will continue to have a more abbreviated test: They will continue to have to answer 6 out of 10 questions correctly, and the possible questions will be specifically marked on the new test.

Why is this happening?

USCIS says these updates are meant to ensure applicants fully understand and embrace American values. However, the changes are also part of a broader push to tighten naturalization requirements. For example, last month USCIS made changes to what is required for an immigrant to have "good moral character," another requirement of U.S. naturalization. Until recently, good moral character was identified primarily by a lack of disqualifying acts and has included detailed background checks. Moving forward, USCIS will now take a "holistic approach" and look for positive contributions to American society, including receipt of good character statements from employers and neighbors.

A recently issued USCIS Policy Memo states that officers may also undertake neighborhood investigations to this end—something that has not been seen in decades—ensuring that naturalization applicants show character commensurate with the standards of average citizens in their community. Even actions "while technically lawful, [] inconsistent with civic responsibility within the community" may be disqualifying.

What are the possible risks associated with this approach?

While one hopes that these new requirements will be administered consistently and evenly, the changes could lead to discrepancies in adjudication, with officers potentially relying on statements of neighbors who may not know the applicant and who may be framing their knowledge through their own bias or stereotypes.

What should you do now?

If you have an upcoming naturalization test, make sure you understand the policy changes and study the correct questions. To navigate a rapidly-changing immigration law landscape, consider contacting our office to speak to an attorney.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.