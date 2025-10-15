ARTICLE
15 October 2025

E-Verify Is Back Online — Employer Considerations

The E-Verify system is officially back online and will continue to remain online for the duration of the government shutdown; it may be time to catch up on any employment...
Attention Employers and HR Professionals:

The E-Verify system is officially back online and will continue to remain online for the duration of the government shutdown; it may be time to catch up on any employment verification cases that were delayed during the outage.

What Is E-Verify?

E-Verify is a free, web-based system operated by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. It allows employers to confirm the employment eligibility of new hires by electronically comparing information from the employee's Form I-9 to records from the Social Security Administration and DHS.

What Is Form I-9?

Form I-9, or the Employment Eligibility Verification form, is required for every employee hired in the United States. Employers must:

  • Ensure the employee completes Section 1 on or before their first day of work.
  • Complete Section 2 within three business days of the employee's start date.
  • Review and retain acceptable documents that verify identity and work authorization.

Important Compliance Reminder

E-Verify is a supplement to—not a replacement for—Form I-9. Even during system outages, employers are still required to complete Form I-9 on time. Now that E-Verify is back online, employers may wish to:

  • Submit any backlogged E-Verify cases immediately,
  • Follow USCIS guidance on handling delayed cases, and
  • Avoid taking adverse action against employees due to verification delays the outage caused.

Timely action may help avoid penalties and ensure organizations' workforces remain properly vetted.

