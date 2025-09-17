Exciting News – Weekly Videos With H-2B Visa Updates (Pabian Law)

Pabian Law Clients and Friends,

We shared this with our wonderful clients last week, but I wanted to share this exciting update to our bigger audience.

Exciting news from Pabian Law! We have a YouTube channel! You can visit the page by going to https://link.edgepilot.com/s/211ca5cd/bfo3lF1gPUmrh1Yr9n-pmg?u=https://www.youtube.com/@PabianLaw. As us "Tubers" say, make sure to Subscribe! (We are up to 39 subscribers and are ready to go viral! 😊).

Our second video is now posted and you can access it at https://youtu.be/-PpYGNoma9E?si=LUyvurERaZO_sSJY. The topic of this week's video is the immigration implications of a government shutdown. The video is about 2 minutes in length.

You might be asking, "why does Pabian Law have a YouTube page?" The answer is that we are going to be publishing weekly(ish) videos with short H-2B visa updates. My goal is that all videos are about 2 minutes in duration. You will also be able to find the videos on our website at www.pabianlaw.com/news. Pabian Law clients – we will email you the video link weekly when the videos are uploaded.

I hope you enjoy!

Thank you,

Keith

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.