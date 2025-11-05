Pabian Law Client Alert: Weekly Video Is Posted! - Oct 24, 2025

- within Immigration topic(s)
I hope all is well. This week's weekly update video is posted on our YouTube channel!
The topic of this week's video (linked) is: Pabian Law Educational Offerings
The most successful organizations in visa and immigration processes are the most educated ones. This video dives into the seemingly endless educational opportunities offered by Pabian Law to our wonderful clients. Learn what in-person and virtual events are right for you to set your organization up for immigration and staffing success! Enjoy this 4 minute video!
You can access this week's video, as well as helpful ones from prior weeks, by going to our Pabian Law YouTube page. Please feel free to share the videos with others that may be interested. I hope you enjoy!
Speaking of education, please make sure to register for the following upcoming events:
- Next Town Hall Webinar for summer-season
clients (free & for clients only!):
- Filing with the U.S. Department of Labor, What's Next, and
Recruiting
- Tuesday, November 4th at 2pm EST
- Registration Link: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/HUoAB9T-TFSMc9mnnTjoLQ
- Next Pabian Law Office Hours/Q&A (free
& for clients only!):
- Tuesday, November 25th at 2pm EST
- Registration Link: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/wENpk99uQh-rLD9KVP-dxw [
- Next installment of the Pabian Law Webinar
Series (free for clients!):
- The Year Ahead in Immigration & Employment Law for
Hospitality Employers
- Registration Link: https://www.eventleaf.com/e/year-ahead-pabian-law
- Client code for free registration: PLCLIENT12925
- In-Person H-2B Visa Workshops (discounted for
clients!)
- Note: The aim of these Workshops is to help winter-season organizations prepare for the winter 2026-2027 season (work starts in March)
- Dates and locations:
- Duck Key, Florida (Hawks Cay Resort): March 2, 2026 from 8:30-10:30am
- Palm Beach Gardens, Florida (DoubleTree by Hilton): March 3, 2026 from 8:30-10:30am
- Naples, Florida (Players Club & Spa): March 4, 2026 from 8:30-10:30am
- Registration link: https://www.eventleaf.com/e/pabian-law-h2b-workshops-2026!
- Client code for free registration: PLWORKSHOP26
- 2026 Staffing Summit (discounted for clients!)
- July 20-22nd
- Portland, Maine
- Save the Date! Registration will open in the new year
- Information is linked here. I highly recommend you attend!!!
Wishing everyone a great weekend!
Thank you,
