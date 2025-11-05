Immigration & Talent Advantage Flash — DHS Ends Automatic EAD Extensions

Giselle Carson’s articles from Marks Gray are most popular:

Dear Clients and Friends,

The latest DHS policy change — ending automatic EAD extensions — is yet another unexpected and, frankly, unjustified action.

This one affects nearly 800,000 workers and their employers, disrupting plans and creating uncertainty in the workplace.

Here's what to know about the policy shift — announced with just one day's notice:

What's New:

EAD renewals filed on or after October 30, 2025 will no longer receive the 540-day automatic extension of work authorization.

Employees must now have a newly approved EAD or valid work authorization to continue employment after their current card expires.

Who's Impacted:

Adjustment of Status applicants (AOS)

H-4 spouses of H-1B visa holders

Refugees, Asylees, and several humanitarian categories

Who's not Impacted?

F-1 students on STEM OPT retain their 180-day automatic extension for timely-filed I-765 renewals.

Spouses of L-1 and E visa holders work incident to status — they can continue employment as long as their underlying visa status remains valid.

What Employers & Workers Should Do:

✔ File renewals early (up to 180 days before expiration)

✔ Update I-9s promptly — expired EAD + receipt notice no longer qualifies

✔ Prepare for potential work gaps and assess workforce exposure

The Bottom Line:

Employers and employees alike must continue to advocate for business- and worker-centered immigration reform that reflects the real needs of our global workforce.

Legal challenges are likely — and as an attorney, I'm proud and passionate to stand ready for them.

I dressed as Athena this week — not just for Halloween fun, but as a reminder.

Like Athena, we face uncertainty not with fear, but with strategy, wisdom, and heart — the same values my team and I bring when guiding and supporting our HR partners, managers, and foreign talent.

Together, we'll stay proactive, informed, and ready for what's next — one mile and one petition at a time.

With gratitude,

Giselle

