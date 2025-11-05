ARTICLE
5 November 2025

Immigration & Talent Advantage Flash — DHS Ends Automatic EAD Extensions

MG
Marks Gray

Contributor

Marks Gray logo

With solid roots in Jacksonville, Marks Gray is one of Northeast Florida’s leading business law firms. Our team of client-focused attorneys endeavor to work with clients during every step of the process to not only meet, but exceed expectations. We are committed to excellence by handling each matter with unparalleled customer service, efficiency, and professionalism. Our clients, community leaders, and legal peers value us because they trust in our ability to serve a diverse set of clients with a unique set of business needs. Marks Gray is able to add value to a client’s business by serving as a key partner while helping them navigate the myriad opportunities and varied challenges inherent in today’s ever changing business landscape.

Explore Firm Details
The latest DHS policy change — ending automatic EAD extensions — is yet another unexpected and, frankly, unjustified action.
United States Immigration
Giselle Carson
Giselle Carson’s articles from Marks Gray are most popular:
  • within Immigration topic(s)
  • in United States
Marks Gray are most popular:
  • within Immigration, Technology and Intellectual Property topic(s)

Dear Clients and Friends,

The latest DHS policy change — ending automatic EAD extensions — is yet another unexpected and, frankly, unjustified action.

This one affects nearly 800,000 workers and their employers, disrupting plans and creating uncertainty in the workplace.

Here's what to know about the policy shift — announced with just one day's notice:

What's New:

  • EAD renewals filed on or after October 30, 2025 will no longer receive the 540-day automatic extension of work authorization.
  • Employees must now have a newly approved EAD or valid work authorization to continue employment after their current card expires.

Who's Impacted:

  • Adjustment of Status applicants (AOS)
  • H-4 spouses of H-1B visa holders
  • Refugees, Asylees, and several humanitarian categories

Who's not Impacted?

F-1 students on STEM OPT retain their 180-day automatic extension for timely-filed I-765 renewals.
Spouses of L-1 and E visa holders work incident to status — they can continue employment as long as their underlying visa status remains valid.

What Employers & Workers Should Do:
✔ File renewals early (up to 180 days before expiration)
✔ Update I-9s promptly — expired EAD + receipt notice no longer qualifies
✔ Prepare for potential work gaps and assess workforce exposure

The Bottom Line:
Employers and employees alike must continue to advocate for business- and worker-centered immigration reform that reflects the real needs of our global workforce.

Legal challenges are likely — and as an attorney, I'm proud and passionate to stand ready for them.

I dressed as Athena this week — not just for Halloween fun, but as a reminder.

Like Athena, we face uncertainty not with fear, but with strategy, wisdom, and heart — the same values my team and I bring when guiding and supporting our HR partners, managers, and foreign talent.

Together, we'll stay proactive, informed, and ready for what's next — one mile and one petition at a time.

With gratitude,
Giselle

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Giselle Carson
Giselle Carson
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More