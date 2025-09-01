Declining International Student Flows And American Soft Power: A Feature Of US-China Decoupling

The United States has been the top destination for foreign students for decades and the 2023-2024 academic year was no different, hitting an all-time high of over 1.1 million international students in the US. International students contributed $43.8 billion to the US economy during the 2023-2024 academic year and supported more than 378,000 jobs, according to the US-based Institute of International Education. International exchange programs are highly regarded for their role in fostering future cooperation in business and trade, science and innovation, and between governments. However, these topline numbers mask important shifts in international student exchange flows and the growing rift between the US and China. US policies negatively impacting international education exchanges risk reinforcing geopolitical divisions, undermining the development of cultural competencies, and weakening the recruitment of top talent that have made the US a global leader.

Growing Challenges to Studying in the US

Globally, there are currently about 6.9 million international students, with expectations of growth to 10 million in the next decade. Historically, international student mobility has concentrated in the US, UK, Canada and Australia because of high quality educational, cultural, and employment opportunities. This is changing with increased movement towards Asia and Europe. The reasons are complex: a combination of affordability, access to visas, geographical proximity, opportunities to work in the host country, and geopolitical tensions. But for the US, politics and policies are having an outsized impact on international student exchanges.

Although the US has long been welcoming to international students, the Trump administration has taken a more restrictive approach on access to student visas. During his first administration, citing national security grounds, President Trump issued Proclamation 10043 in 2020, which barred visas to Chinese students and researchers linked to the Chinese military-civilian fusion program. After a year of student protests on US campuses related to opposition to US policy on the Israel-Gaza war, the current Trump administration ordered a pause on issuing student visas while reviewing the vetting process. This year alone, the US has revoked more than 6,000 student visas, citing violations of US laws and overstays. While the State Department has restarted student visa interviews, the new vetting process has become stricter, reportedly including screening applicants for indications of hostility to the US government, American culture, and values.

The policies from President Trump's first term have resulted in a decrease in the number of Chinese students studying in the US. During the academic year 2019-2020, there were 372,532 Chinese students studying in the US, an all-time high. For 2023-2024, the number dropped to 277,398. For the first time, there were more Indian than Chinese students. Experts cite student concerns about safety, discrimination and visa difficulties, with 36% of Chinese student visa applications rejected in 2023.

A report released on Monday from several federal agencies, including the Department of Education and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, highlighted concerns about foreign interference in US universities. The report specifically identifies China as the "top threat" to US research and technological competitiveness, accusing it of engaging in espionage by placing intelligence operatives in academia under the guise of students. This report reflects the new tide in US-China academic relations characterized by growing distrust, likely to translate into limited academic cooperation particularly on emerging, sensitive technologies.

Despite these increasingly restrictive measures, as recently as this week, President Trump stated the US needed and wants Chinese students in the US, saying he would welcome 600,000 into US universities. That appears unlikely for this academic year, which has already started at most US universities. In fact, foreign student attendance overall is likely to decline this year due to the new visa process. It remains to be seen how all these policies will impact the actual number of student visas issued under the current administration. While Chinese students are still attending prestigious US universities, there are risks that the top talent will seek out other options, as preferences shift and geopolitics increase tensions between the US and China.

Alternatives for Chinese Students

The number of Chinese students studying abroad has not recovered to pre-pandemic levels. Part of the reason is economic, with the Chinese economy in the doldrums. Beyond that, the benefits and allure of a foreign education are receding in comparison to other options. The quality of Chinese academic institutions has dramatically improved over the last decade, with many attaining notable global rankings. Chinese universities are more affordable, the labor market is more accessible for those with domestic degrees, and internal networks facilitate access to employment opportunities.

There is intense competition for access to the best Chinese institutions and those students who do not make the cut, or have personal preferences for foreign study, are increasingly seeking academic opportunities closer to home, with universities in Thailand and Malaysia seeing record growth. At the same time, traditional top Western destinations for Chinese students, such as the US, Australia, and Canada, are seeing steep declines since 2020. In the US, Chinese enrollment was 25.5% lower in the 2023-2024 academic year compared with the 2019-2020 academic year. In contrast, the UK is hosting a notable increase of Chinese students who view the country as offering high quality educational opportunities, at a lower cost and less politically hostile environment.

Chinese students are also attending elite Russian universities in growing numbers. Closer Sino-Russian relations since the outbreak of the Ukraine War has increased cooperation across many sectors, including education. In 2024, there were about 51,000 Chinese students at Russian universities, a 25% increase since 2022. Russian universities are establishing cooperative programs with Chinese universities, particularly in advance technologies. Studying in Russia gives Chinese students an edge for seeking employment opportunities in the growing political and trade relationship.

Implications for the Future

The reduction in educational exchanges between the US and China will have consequences for the US economy as well as the US-China bilateral relationship. US education exports to China continue to be the nation's top services export to China and supports more American jobs than any other single US export to China—totaling over 143,000 jobs. Steep declines in Chinese student attendance at US universities could cause substantial financial losses, particularly for institutions highly reliant on international tuition revenue. This will reinforce the "enrollment cliff" problem plaguing American universities' growth.

Furthermore, Chinese graduate students, particularly in STEM fields, have been vital contributors to cutting-edge research at American universities. Fewer Chinese students raise concerns about the shrinking talent pool available for US innovation and maintaining a competitive edge in the global race for tech dominance. This decline in talent could weaken America's ability to develop transformative technologies, leaving the US vulnerable to falling behind while other economies, including China, advance. The growing share of Indian nationals attending US universities—many of whom also pursue graduate studies in STEM—could serve as an important counterbalance to declining Chinese attendance.

More broadly, the erosion of educational exchanges reduces cultural exchanges that build mutual understanding and strengthens people-to-people relationships that help countries navigate political tensions and bridge misunderstandings. It also risks reducing the pool of country experts needed to shepherd government-to-government relations, develop trust, and engage in effective diplomacy that builds long-term ties. As US-China strategic competition escalates, these impacts may be especially pronounced.

While it is not necessarily a zero-sum game, academic decoupling from the US will create incentives for China to expand educational exchanges as a form of soft power, increasing its influence with middle powers and the Global South. International educational exchanges help China advance its political and economic agenda as a global leader. Closed academic doors in the US risk ceding American soft power and influence, contributing to broader economic decoupling and the formalization of separate East-West spheres for economic, diplomatic, and strategic interaction.

