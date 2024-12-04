US Citizens Must Apply For ETA Before Traveling To UK Starting Jan. 8, 2025

Just as UK citizens must obtain electronic authorization via the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) before traveling to the United States for business or tourism, U.S. citizens are now required to obtain Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) before visiting the UK.

All non-Europeans may apply for an ETA as of Nov. 27, 2024. U.S., Canadian and Australian citizens, who were previously able to travel to the UK with just a valid passport, must now obtain an ETA before arriving in the UK unless they already have a UK visa or have a British or Irish passport.

An ETA replaces visa-free travel to the UK. Travelers using ETA are permitted in the UK for up to six months for purposes of tourism, visiting family and friends, business, or short-term study; for up to three months on the Creative Worker visa concession; for a permitted paid engagement or for transiting through the UK. For any other purpose, travelers should consult an immigration attorney to determine whether a visa is required. Travelers can apply for the ETA via the UK ETA App or online. It costs 10 GBP and typically takes about three working days to be approved. Travelers can fly to the UK while waiting for approval. Once approved, the ETA is valid for two years.

