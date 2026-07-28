Financial Infidelity: The Warning Signs You Can't Ignore (Podcast)

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Money secrets can be just as devastating as romantic betrayal. According to a recent Bankrate survey, 43% of U.S. adults believe keeping financial secrets is at least as bad as physical infidelity, and 45% of people in committed relationships admit they don't know everything about their spouse's or partner's finances (Bankrate, 2026).

These statistics set the stage for this episode of Until Death Do Us Pod, where Senior Partner Jay Dahlin sits down with journalist and Collateral Wife author Anne S. Gallagher to discuss the warning signs of financial infidelity, the lasting consequences of financial deception, and the legal remedies available when trust is broken. Drawing on Gallagher's extraordinary

personal story and Dahlin's decades of family law experience, this conversation offers practical guidance for anyone seeking to protect themselves, their finances, and their future.

References

Bankrate. (2026). Financial infidelity survey. https://www.bankrate.com/credit-cards/news/financial-infidelity-survey/