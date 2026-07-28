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28 July 2026

Financial Infidelity: The Warning Signs You Can't Ignore (Podcast)

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Schiller DuCanto & Fleck LLP

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Money secrets can destroy relationships just as thoroughly as romantic betrayal. Drawing on a recent Bankrate survey revealing that 43% of U.S. adults view financial secrets as seriously as physical infidelity, this conversation explores the warning signs of financial deception and the legal protections available when trust is shattered.
United States Family and Matrimonial
Jay Dahlin
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Money secrets can be just as devastating as romantic betrayal. According to a recent Bankrate survey, 43% of U.S. adults believe keeping financial secrets is at least as bad as physical infidelity, and 45% of people in committed relationships admit they don't know everything about their spouse's or partner's finances (Bankrate, 2026).

These statistics set the stage for this episode of Until Death Do Us Pod, where Senior Partner Jay Dahlin sits down with journalist and Collateral Wife author Anne S. Gallagher to discuss the warning signs of financial infidelity, the lasting consequences of financial deception, and the legal remedies available when trust is broken. Drawing on Gallagher's extraordinary

personal story and Dahlin's decades of family law experience, this conversation offers practical guidance for anyone seeking to protect themselves, their finances, and their future.

References

Bankrate. (2026). Financial infidelity survey. https://www.bankrate.com/credit-cards/news/financial-infidelity-survey/

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Jay Dahlin
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