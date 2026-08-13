Lessons From The Trenches: 10 Family Law Mistakes Clients Should Avoid

Divorce, custody disputes, and other family law matters rank among the most emotionally charged legal proceedings a person can face. In the middle of that stress, people often make decisions that feel justified in the moment but end up costing them time, money, goodwill, and the potential for a civil relationship once the legal dispute has been resolved.

A client at the beginning of a family law dispute is often overwhelmed, especially after hearing one too many horror stories from friends, family, or the internet. The good news is that many of those horror stories trace back to one of the ten common mistakes outlined below. We help clients avoid each one.

1. Letting Emotions Drive Decisions

Anger, hurt, and fear are all normal emotions during a family law case. Problems arise, however, when clients allow those feelings to lead. Decisions made in the heat of the moment tend to create unnecessary conflict, along with legal bills that could have been avoided.

We always remind our clients making a big decision to ask themselves, “Will this matter to you a year from now?” The goal is to let long-term interests guide the case, rather than the urge to win today’s argument.

2. Using Litigation to Punish the Other Party

While it may feel satisfying in the moment, courts don’t exist to punish an ex-partner for being difficult, insensitive, or unpleasant. Judges resolve legal issues; they don’t decide who was the worse partner. It’s far more productive to focus on outcomes that improve your future than to relitigate the past.

3. Holding Back Information From Your Attorney

Clients sometimes leave out details because they feel embarrassed, worry about how something looks, or assume it won’t come up. But those facts tend to surface later, often through the other side, damaging both credibility and the case as a whole. Withholding information also prevents your attorney from preparing defenses or alternative strategies in advance.

Your attorney can only prepare for what they know. Tell your legal team everything, even the parts you’d rather not share. They are bound by a legal duty of confidentiality and are the one person you should trust with the full story, good and bad.

4. Dragging Your Feet on Document Requests

Family law cases run on financial records and parenting documentation. Every delay in providing what your attorney needs slows the case down and drives up costs. Start gathering and organizing documents early and respond quickly whenever your legal team requests something.

5. Firing Off Angry Texts, Emails, or Social Media Posts

Electronic communication becomes evidence far more often than people expect. Messages you think automatically disappear or have been deleted are stored in a cloud server and are easily recoverable. A single heated message can undo months of otherwise reasonable, well-documented conduct.

Before sending anything, picture a judge reading it aloud in court. If that thought makes you cringe, rewrite it, or don’t send it at all. If you need to vent, do so with your attorney or a licensed therapist instead.

6. Pulling Children Into the Conflict

This is one of the most damaging mistakes we see, and it takes many forms: asking children to pick a side, using them to gather information about the other parent, discussing the case with them, or sending messages through them. The adult conflict should stay between the adults.

We also advise our clients to never speak poorly about the other parent in front of their children. Remember that your child is half of each parent, hearing one parent criticized often reads to a child as a criticism of themselves. Younger children in particular tend to believe the separation is their fault. Give your children reassurance and stability during this time, not a front-row seat to litigation.

These choices stay with children into adulthood; most grown children are grateful their parents kept them out of their dispute.

7. Expecting Things to Move Quickly

Litigation in general, and family law cases in particular, almost always moves slower than clients hope. Court calendars, discovery, evaluations, and mediation all take time. Periods of apparent inactivity are normal; a quiet stretch doesn’t mean something is wrong. Waiting is simply part of the process.

8. Oversharing With Friends, Family, or New Partners

Support from loved ones matters, especially during a time as difficult as separation or divorce and getting through it without support is nearly impossible. Still, it’s important to draw a line between confiding in others for emotional support and discussing legal strategy or forwarding attorney communications.

Everything you tell your attorney and everything your attorney tells you, is protected by attorney-client confidentiality. The moment those conversations are shared with a third party, however, that protection is at risk. This includes sharing conversations or emails with relatives, friends, or artificial intelligence platforms such as ChatGPT or Claude, which can be treated as a voluntary waiver of confidentiality and may allow the opposing side to discover and use that information. Keep legal advice and attorney communications strictly between you and your legal team. Always ask your attorney first if you’re ever unsure whether something is safe to share.

9. Fighting Over Every Single Issue

Separation, custody disputes, and the division of assets are emotional and often gut-wrenching. When something your ex-partner requests or raises feels hurtful, it’s natural to want to push back. But not every disagreement warrants a motion, a hearing, or a trial. The more issues you choose to fight over, the more emotional and expensive the case becomes.

Save your energy for what truly affects your children, your finances, or your long-term interests. More often than not, the smartest move, however difficult, is letting the small things go.

10. Signing Agreements You Don’t Fully Understand

Settlement agreements, parenting plans, and CR 2A agreements are often long and full of complex legalese, but they carry consequences that last for years. It can be tempting to sign quickly just to end the immediate stress, but that relief can come at a real cost.

In Washington State, courts may hold you to any agreement you voluntarily sign, regardless of whether you read or understood it. Consult with an attorney, read every agreement carefully, ask questions until it makes sense, and understand exactly what you’re giving up, and what you’re gaining, before you sign anything.

What the Most Successful Clients Have in Common

Across hundreds of cases, the clients who come out ahead tend to stay organized, communicate promptly, tell their attorney the whole story, keep their children out of the conflict, stay focused on long-term goals, and trust the process.

Family law is never easy, but avoiding these ten mistakes can lower stress, control costs, and put your case in the best possible position for a favorable long-term outcome.

The Lawyers at Beresford Booth Are Worth Your Time

When choosing a lawyer, consider these factors and take the time to interview multiple candidates. Ask about their experience, fees, and approach to cases. Ask the best way to communicate with them. Trust your instincts and choose a lawyer who you feel both comfortable with and confident in.

Serving Washington Since 1946

Beresford Booth lawyers are experienced, dedicated professionals, prepared to answer your questions and guide you through the process based on your needs and goals. As a result of our experience, we provide you practical advice and set reasonable expectations for the process. Together, we develop and implement a case strategy based on your goals.

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