How To Protect Your New Jersey Business When Going Through A Divorce

The most effective ways to protect your business in a divorce are put in place before one begins: a prenuptial or postnuptial agreement, clean separation of business and personal finances, and divorce contingencies built into your operating or buy-sell agreements. If divorce is already underway, the priorities shift to establishing how the business is classified under New Jersey’s equitable distribution rules, securing a credible early valuation, and using negotiation or mediation to keep the dispute private and the business running.

Key takeaways:

A well-drafted prenup or postnup is the strongest defense for a business owner.

In New Jersey, a business founded during the marriage is generally marital property; value added during the marriage may be divisible even if the business predates it.

Courts assign a dollar value to your interest rather than splitting the business, so valuation drives the outcome in most cases.

Alternative dispute resolution such as mediation can preserve confidentiality and protect the business’s reputation.

Going through a divorce can be challenging, especially for business owners. This is because most business owners don’t consider the prospect of divorce when embarking on a marriage or a new business venture.

Unfortunately, ignoring the risk of divorce does not eliminate it. An estimated one-third of Americans who have ever been married have also experienced divorce. When divorce does occur, it can cause a host of legal issues for business owners, ranging from reputational harm to loss of ownership.

The Exit Planning Institute puts divorce at the top of its list of the “5 Ds,” events that challenge a business’s viability not from external factors like competition but from unpredictable life events. (The other EPI “Ds” are Disagreement, Disability, Distress, and Death.)

Protecting your business in a divorce requires foresight, preparation, and effective legal strategy.

Proactivity Can Protect Your Business in Divorce

When a business owner’s marriage dissolves, the business often becomes one of the most complex and sensitive issues in divorce proceedings. Being proactive can go a long way in protecting your business in the event of divorce. Below are a few key agreements to consider:

Prenuptial Agreement : A well-drafted prenuptial agreement can be the strongest defense for a business owner because it can clearly define the business as separate property; set rules for valuation; and limit the non-owner spouse’s share of business assets.

: A well-drafted prenuptial agreement can be the strongest defense for a business owner because it can clearly define the business as separate property; set rules for valuation; and limit the non-owner spouse’s share of business assets. Postnuptial Agreement : Even if you didn’t sign a prenup, a postnuptial agreement after marriage can serve a similar purpose. Although courts may scrutinize these agreements more closely, they can still be effective if entered into voluntarily, with full disclosure, and preferably with both parties represented by counsel.

: Even if you didn’t sign a prenup, a postnuptial agreement after marriage can serve a similar purpose. Although courts may scrutinize these agreements more closely, they can still be effective if entered into voluntarily, with full disclosure, and preferably with both parties represented by counsel. Business Continuity Plan : Divorce can lead to operational disruptions, particularly when it involves a founder or key owner. Having a business continuity plan (BCP) in place is essential as it outlines how the business will function during and after the divorce process. BCPs may include strategies for managing finances, employee relations, and external communication to preserve stability.

: Divorce can lead to operational disruptions, particularly when it involves a founder or key owner. Having a business continuity plan (BCP) in place is essential as it outlines how the business will function during and after the divorce process. BCPs may include strategies for managing finances, employee relations, and external communication to preserve stability. Financial Recordkeeping : Even with strong legal agreements in place, good recordkeeping and business practices are essential. This should include: separating business and personal accounts; not using marital funds for business expenses; and clearly documenting all investments, loans, and financial transactions.

: Even with strong legal agreements in place, good recordkeeping and business practices are essential. This should include: separating business and personal accounts; not using marital funds for business expenses; and clearly documenting all investments, loans, and financial transactions. Building Divorce Contingencies in Core Business Agreements: Just as a good operating, partnership, or buy-sell agreement contemplates disability, death, and estate issues, consideration should also be given to the effect a divorce could have on the business, including corporate governance and economic stress. Well-drafted documents can address these issues.

Key Considerations in the Event of Divorce

Divorce is stressful for everyone involved. For business owners, understanding how the law treats business assets, consulting with experts, and pursuing strategic negotiation can help you protect your business while achieving a fair outcome that respects both parties’ interests.

New Jersey is an equitable distribution state (as opposed to a community property state), which means the court divides marital property fairly, but not necessarily equally, based on a variety of statutory and case law factors. Typically, everything acquired from the date of marriage until the filing of divorce, including increases in the value of assets, is marital property subject to equitable distribution. Property owned before marriage, gifts, and inheritances are not considered marital property, provided they were not commingled with marital assets.

About business ownership, a business founded during marriage is generally marital property. A business founded before marriage may be partially separate, but the marital portion, such as value added during the marriage, can be subject to distribution.

Categorizing Business Ownership and Contributions

In light of the above, it is essential to determine the following early on in the divorce process:

When the business was started

Who holds legal title?

Whether marital funds were used

What direct or indirect contributions the non-owner spouse made

Even if your spouse did not work directly in the business, New Jersey courts may view indirect contributions, such as managing household responsibilities to free you to run the business, as valuable and justify equitable distribution of the increased business value.

Business Valuation

A central issue in New Jersey divorce cases involving business ownership is valuation. The court typically does not split the actual business. Instead, it assigns a dollar value to your interest and includes that in the marital estate.

Structured and credible valuation is crucial because:

It influences how much your spouse may be entitled to from the marital estate.

It can affect support calculations such as alimony and child support.

In a divorce involving a business owned by one of the parties, valuation should be an early focus. It will drive the outcome in most cases. A thorough, realistic assessment of the value of the business, not infrequently one of the largest assets in the marital estate, is critical for assessing the risks and rewards ahead in the divorce proceeding.

A knowledgeable attorney and business valuation expert, and a thorough understanding of these financial issues working in tandem, will dramatically shape negotiations, especially when intangible factors like goodwill and owner involvement are significant.

Strategic Negotiation

In many New Jersey divorces, the resolution is often achieved via a negotiated settlement rather than a court decision. When businesses are involved, alternative dispute resolution (ADR), such as mediation, can allow spouses to craft creative solutions outside the adversarial court process. For business owners, ADR can be particularly useful to: