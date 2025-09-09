3 Rulings Show Hurdles To Proving Market Manipulation Fraud

In an article published in Law360, Partner Matthew Beville and Counsel Alexandrea Rahill discuss the difficulties in proving market manipulation fraud.

In an article published in Law360, Partner Matthew Beville and Counsel Alexandrea Rahill discuss the difficulties in proving market manipulation fraud. They highlight three rulings that have attempted to use alternative approaches when charging this type of fraud, and the roadblocks specific to each method.

Originally published on 05 September 2025 on Law360

