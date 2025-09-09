ARTICLE
9 September 2025

3 Rulings Show Hurdles To Proving Market Manipulation Fraud

W
WilmerHale

Contributor

WilmerHale logo
WilmerHale provides legal representation across a comprehensive range of practice areas critical to the success of its clients. With a staunch commitment to public service, the firm is a leader in pro bono representation. WilmerHale is 1,000 lawyers strong with 12 offices in the United States, Europe and Asia.
Explore Firm Details
In an article published in Law360, Partner Matthew Beville and Counsel Alexandrea Rahill discuss the difficulties in proving market manipulation fraud.
United States Criminal Law
Matthew Beville and Alexandrea Rahill
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

In an article published in Law360, Partner Matthew Beville and Counsel Alexandrea Rahill discuss the difficulties in proving market manipulation fraud. They highlight three rulings that have attempted to use alternative approaches when charging this type of fraud, and the roadblocks specific to each method. 

Click here to continue reading . . .

Originally published on 05 September 2025 on Law360

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Matthew Beville
Matthew Beville
Photo of Alexandrea Rahill
Alexandrea Rahill
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More