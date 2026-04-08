Illinois Whistleblower Law Just Got StrongerWhat Does This Mean For Employees Who Speak Up

The legal landscape for workers in Illinois has shifted significantly. Recent developments in the Illinois Whistleblower Law have clarified and strengthened protections...

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The legal landscape for workers in Illinois has shifted significantly. Recent developments in the Illinois Whistleblower Law have clarified and strengthened protections, ensuring that internal reporting is a protected activity and not a legal gamble for employees.

For decades, employees who witnessed corporate wrongdoing faced a harrowing dilemma: stay silent and remain complicit, or speak up and risk a career-ending retaliatory strike. While the Illinois Whistleblower Act (IWA) was designed to protect the brave, judicial interpretations often created hurdles that favored employers.

However, the legal landscape has shifted. The recent law developments have clarified and strengthened the protections available to employees, ensuring that “speaking up” is no longer a legal gamble.

The Core of the Change: What was the Sciarrone Dispute?

For years, many employers argued that an employee was only protected if they reported a violation to a government or law enforcement agency—not if they merely reported it internally to a supervisor.

In Sciarrone v. Village of Island Lake (2025), recently decided by the Illinois Appellate Court of the Second District, the restrictive view of Section 15 of the IWA was challenged. The case essentially addressed a fundamental question: Does an employee lose their whistleblower status if they report the illegal activity to their boss instead of the police?

The courts have moved toward a more expansive, common-sense interpretation. The strength of the Illinois Whistleblower Law now rests on the fact that internal reporting is a protected activity. This prevents employers from firing a “troublemaker” the moment they raise a concern in a private meeting before the authorities can be notified.

Understanding the Illinois Whistleblower Act (IWA)

The IWA is one of the most robust anti-retaliation statutes in the country. It is designed to protect “the integrity of the law” by protecting the people who uphold it. Under the Act, there are several key sections that people need to be aware of: Section 15: Reporting to Authorities: This section protects employees who disclose information to a government or law enforcement agency when they have reasonable cause to believe the information discloses a violation of a state or federal law, rule, or regulation.

This section protects employees who disclose information to a government or law enforcement agency when they have reasonable cause to believe the information discloses a violation of a state or federal law, rule, or regulation. Section 20: Refusing to Participate: It protects employees who refuse to participate in an activity that would result in a violation of a state or federal law, rule, or regulation. If your boss orders you to “cook the books” or bypass environmental safety protocols and you refuse, you are protected.

It protects employees who refuse to participate in an activity that would result in a violation of a state or federal law, rule, or regulation. If your boss orders you to “cook the books” or bypass environmental safety protocols and you refuse, you are protected. Section 20.1: Internal Reporting (The Sciarrone Impact): This section specifically addresses the act of reporting to a supervisor or a person with the authority to investigate or correct the violation. In the commercial and financial sectors, misconduct is rarely as simple as a clear-cut theft. It often involves complex securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, or subtle regulatory non-compliance. The decision tendered by the Second District sends a clear message: Retaliation is a liability. The Burden of Proof: In a whistleblower lawsuit, the employee must prove that their protected activity (the report) was a “contributing factor” to the adverse action (firing, demotion, etc.). Once the employee establishes this, the burden shifts to the employer. The employer must then prove by clear and convincing evidence that they would have taken the same action even if the employee hadn’t blown the whistle. Whistleblower cases are essentially commercial litigation cases. They involve deep dives into corporate records, financial audits, and technical regulations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.