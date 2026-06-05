Ep. 66 – The Lifecycle Of Art Ownership: Key Legal, Tax, And Practical Considerations For Collectors (Podcast)

Michael Clear and Kenley Stark explore the intricate legal, financial, and logistical challenges that art collectors encounter throughout the entire lifecycle of ownership. From acquisition documentation and title verification to insurance, storage, and eventual transfer, they reveal the sophisticated planning required to protect both the artwork and the collector's investment.

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In this episode of Future Focused: Sophisticated Estate Planning, host Michael Clear welcomes Kenley Stark, Counsel in the Private Client Services Department at Wiggin and Dana, for an in-depth conversation about the complex lifecycle of art ownership. Together, they delve into the many stages collectors face—from the initial acquisition to the eventual sale or transfer—revealing how each step brings its own set of complex legal, financial, and logistical challenges that go far beyond the simple act of buying art. Michael and Kenley emphasize the necessity of thoroughly reviewing sale documentation to safeguard title, ensure authenticity, and understand risk exposure. They also discuss the critical roles of art advisors, the complexities of physically taking possession of art, and why securing the right insurance and storage solutions is essential for protecting both the artwork and the owner’s investment.

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