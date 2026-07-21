Ep. 67 – Giving With Intention And Impact: Aligning Philanthropy With Values And Legacy (Podcast)

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Explore how intentional philanthropy can transform charitable giving from reactive donations into a strategic, values-driven approach that creates lasting impact. Joshua Chadajo, Founder of JEC Philanthropy...
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In this episode of Future Focused: Sophisticated Estate Planning, host Michael Clear welcomes Joshua Chadajo, Founder of JEC Philanthropy, for an insightful discussion on how intentional philanthropy can help donors align their charitable giving with their core values and priorities rather than simply reacting to requests or tax-driven considerations. Josh shares strategies that help donors better understand their giving patterns, evaluate impact, and create a more meaningful philanthropic plan. The conversation also explores the importance of donor engagement, measuring effectiveness, involving the next generation in charitable giving, and documenting family values to build a lasting philanthropic legacy.
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