MintzTech Connect Industry News: Spotlight On LEA Technologies

Our client spotlight in this edition is on LEA Technologies, which deploys autonomous document and data agents for the wealth management industry. LEA helps registered investment advisers (RIAs) eliminate clerical work and deliver clean, structured data into the core systems firms rely on every day.

LEA Technologies was founded by Max Klein, a former principal product manager at Amazon who built APIs and data infrastructure for large-scale consumer platforms like Kindle, Alexa, and Prime. The company addresses a costly, industry-wide problem: Firms spend millions every year collecting, processing, and entering client data for investment proposals, onboarding, planning, service, compliance, and M&A activities. LEA plugs directly into the core systems firms already use — file management systems, CRM, centralized data infrastructure — to put data to work for the business instead of the other way around.

The company’s solution lives inside the enterprise systems firms already operate — such as Egnyte, Box, Microsoft Azure, and SharePoint — rather than requiring firms to adopt yet another standalone platform. As Social Leverage General Partner Matt Ober explains, “RIA firms don’t need another dashboard — they need core systems to actually talk to each other,” describing LEA as an automation that solves “the costly, firm-wide problem of getting clean client data into the core systems firms use every day.” The company has been rolling out new integrations, so firms can activate LEA directly inside the tools they already use.

Reflecting on the company’s traction, Klein said, “The most exciting part of building LEA has been seeing firms put it to work. Advisors and operational staff use it every day to accelerate proposals, onboarding, and planning.” He added, “Better client data across core systems puts the full capabilities of the firm to work for clients.”

LEA’s momentum is evident in its customer results. Pure Financial Advisors, an RIA with more than $10 billion in assets under management, uses LEA to automate investment proposals, client onboarding, and financial planning. Pure’s staff turn client statements into clean, structured data files ready to upload into investment software, reducing what once took 30 minutes to several hours per client down to minutes. That efficiency has enabled scale that Pure’s Chief Financial Planning Officer Susan Brandeis calls “unheard of in the industry” — supporting 3,700 prospects and 1,300 comprehensive financial plans through a single department. As Brandeis describes, “Once we had the content flowing through Egnyte, a whole new world of possibilities opened up that didn’t exist before.”

The broader opportunity has attracted investor attention. In September 2025, LEA announced $1.25 million in funding led by Social Leverage, with prior participation from experienced RIA and institutional wealth management operators and from NYC’s Entrepreneurs Roundtable Accelerator (ERA). The financing reflects a thesis that, as wealth management firms increasingly seek to grow, serve clients, and absorb acquisitions without adding headcount, the automation of “glue work” between core systems is becoming critical.

To learn more about LEA Technologies and its approach to client data automation for RIAs, visit leatechnologies.ai.