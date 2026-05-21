Ten Minute Interview: Protective Trusts (Video)

- with readers working within the Business & Consumer Services industries
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Brian Lucareli, director of Foley Private Client Services (PCS) and co-chair of the Family Offices team, sits down with John Melko, partner in the Bankruptcy & Business Reorganization practice, for a 10-minute interview on protective trusts. During the session, Brian and John discuss key statutory exceptions to the Delaware Asset Protective Trusts (DAPT), how enforcement of DAPT can vary in other states, and practical considerations for families and advisors evaluating asset-protection planning strategies.
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