Ep. 69 – International Lives And The New Reality Of Estate Planning (Podcast)

Wiggin and Dana is a full-service law firm of highly talented, creative and experienced lawyers dedicated to exceeding our clients’ expectations every day.
With offices in Boston, Connecticut, New York, Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Florida, we represent clients throughout the United States and globally on a wide range of sophisticated and complex matters. From defending a Fortune 500 institution in “bet-the-company” litigation, to helping the next generation of inventors bring a new technology to market, to preserving the wealth that a family business has worked so hard to create, we pride ourselves in offering value driven solutions and results.
Today's families are increasingly global, with assets, homes, citizenships, and loved ones spanning multiple jurisdictions. Michael Clear hosts a conversation with Carolyn Reers and Suzanne Shier about the forces driving cross-border planning challenges, from globally mobile families and international philanthropy to cultural competency, compliance, and succession laws around the world.
Today’s families are increasingly global, with assets, homes, citizenships, and loved ones spanning multiple jurisdictions. In this episode of Future Focused: Sophisticated Estate Planning, host Michael Clear welcomes Carolyn Reers, a partner at Wiggin and Dana, and Suzanne Shier, counsel at Levenfeld Pearlstein, to discuss the forces driving today’s cross-border planning challenges, from globally mobile families and international philanthropy to cultural competency, compliance, and succession laws around the world.