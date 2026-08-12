Ep. 69 – International Lives And The New Reality Of Estate Planning (Podcast)

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Today’s families are increasingly global, with assets, homes, citizenships, and loved ones spanning multiple jurisdictions. In this episode of Future Focused: Sophisticated Estate Planning, host Michael Clear welcomes Carolyn Reers, a partner at Wiggin and Dana, and Suzanne Shier, counsel at Levenfeld Pearlstein, to discuss the forces driving today’s cross-border planning challenges, from globally mobile families and international philanthropy to cultural competency, compliance, and succession laws around the world.

As co-editors of the third edition of the ABA Guide to International Estate Planning: Design, Administration, and Compliance, Carolyn and Suzanne offer an inside look at the creation of the guide and the practical tools it provides for advisors and families navigating an increasingly interconnected world.

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