When Privacy Matters Most: Planning For High-Profile Clients

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Overview
An increasing number of our clients, particularly professional athletes, public figures, and other high-profile, high-net-worth individuals, are expressing heightened concerns regarding privacy, asset protection, and exposure in public records. As public scrutiny and data accessibility continue to expand, these concerns are both legitimate and growing.
Our practice is uniquely positioned to address these issues through thoughtful structuring and the implementation of sophisticated planning techniques designed to keep clients effectively “off the grid.”
The Privacy Challenge
In many jurisdictions, including Michigan, ownership of real estate, business entities, and certain financial interests can become part of the public record. For high-profile individuals, this creates a range of risks, including:
- Unwanted public attention or media exposure
- Increased vulnerability to litigation or creditor claims
- Security concerns for the client and their family
- Targeting by opportunistic third parties
These risks are compounded by the ease with which information can now be accessed and aggregated.
Our Planning Approach
We implement a coordinated strategy designed to minimize or eliminate the client’s direct connection to publicly accessible records. This approach typically includes the use of:
1. Trust-Based Structuring
We utilize revocable and irrevocable trusts, including asset protection trusts where appropriate, to hold title to real estate and other assets. These trusts are structured so that the client’s name does not appear in public filings or recorded documents.
In jurisdictions that recognize domestic asset protection trusts, these structures can also provide an additional layer of creditor protection.
2. Limited Liability Entities
We incorporate limited liability companies (LLCs) and other entities to serve as holding vehicles for assets and business interests. When properly structured, these entities further obscure ownership and create separation between the client and the asset.
3. Third-Party Representation
Where appropriate, trustees, managers, or other authorized third parties execute agreements, contracts, and transactional documents on behalf of the trust or entity. This avoids the need for the client’s personal involvement in publicly recorded transactions.
Key Benefits
When properly designed and implemented, these strategies provide:
- Enhanced Privacy: The client’s name does not appear in connection with real estate holdings, business entities, or other publicly searchable records
- Asset Protection: Trust structures, particularly in asset protection jurisdictions, can provide meaningful protection against future creditor claims
- Administrative Flexibility: Use of third-party representatives allows transactions to proceed efficiently without direct client involvement
Why This Matters Now
As the legal and digital landscapes continue to evolve, the intersection of privacy and asset protection is becoming increasingly important. Clients are more aware than ever of how easily their personal and financial information can be accessed, and they are seeking proactive solutions.
Our ability to implement these structures thoughtfully and seamlessly is a key differentiator and an important value-add for clients with elevated privacy concerns.
Opportunity for Collaboration
If you are working with clients, particularly professional athletes, public figures, or high-net-worth individuals, who have expressed concerns regarding privacy or creditor exposure, we would welcome the opportunity to assist.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]