Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure Client Feature — January 2026

This month we're pleased to feature our client, Wilmington Trust, N.A. A leader in institutional client services and wealth management, Wilmington Trust is a subsidiary of M&T Bank that offers corporate trust, custody, investment management, and other solutions for individuals, families, and businesses.

Mintz advised Wilmington Trust's Project Finance Agency Services team, acting as collateral agent, in the $600 million debt financing of Lancium, announced in October 2025. Lancium is an energy technology and infrastructure company that advances the decarbonization and stability of the electric grid. With a focus on integrating large-scale digital infrastructure, Lancium develops and operates clean campuses to host the world's most demanding computing workloads.

Lancium will use the debt financing package to advance its clean campus development strategy, beginning with the 1.2 GW Lancium Clean Campus in Abilene, Texas — the first site of the Stargate initiative, a multi-stakeholder AI infrastructure program backed by SoftBank, OpenAI, Oracle, and MGX that seeks to deploy a US network of hyperscale AI data centers.

Lancium's Abilene Clean Campus is designed to power some of the most advanced AI and cloud workloads in the world, anchored by purpose-built substations and infrastructure. The proceeds of this financing will support Abilene as the first Stargate site while also providing flexibility to fund additional projects in Lancium's portfolio.

"This financing marks a pivotal milestone for Lancium," said Michael McNamara, CEO and Co-founder of Lancium. "Not only does it validate the strength of our platform and assets, but it also creates a scalable foundation to expand digital infrastructure in Texas and beyond. Our Clean Campus in Abilene represents the future of compute, designed for AI and hyperscale, and built to benefit both our partners and the communities we serve."

The deal was arranged by Santander Corporate & Investment Banking serving as debt financial advisor, sole structuring bank, sole underwriter, left lead, and administrative agent. Cantor Fitzgerald acted as the sole strategic advisor to Lancium.

"We are proud to support Lancium on this landmark financing," said Nuno Andrade, Global Head of Structured Finance Digital Infrastructure and REGAL and US Head of Structured Finance, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking. "As AI reshapes the global economy, the convergence of massive compute demand and sustainable power has become unavoidable. Lancium is at the forefront of this intersection, and this novel transaction highlights Santander's ability to deliver scalable, highly structured financing in the digital space."

Mintz is proud to represent Wilmington Trust in this important transaction in the sustainable energy and infrastructure landscape.

