The GP Stake: A Lever For Acceleration That Is Gaining Momentum

"While the European GP Stake market, where funds invest in asset management companies, remains smaller than its US counterpart, it has grown significantly since the end of the health crisis. This growth has been driven not only by the explosion of global private equity and the resulting growth of asset management firms, but also by the need for managers to reach a critical mass in order to raise funds and maintain profitability."

Click here to access the full interview with Guillaume Panuel in Option Droit & Affaires (in French via paywall).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.