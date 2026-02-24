ARTICLE
24 February 2026

US Asset Management Regulatory Year In Review 2025

KG
K&L Gates LLP

Contributor

K&L Gates LLP logo
At K&L Gates, we foster an inclusive and collaborative environment across our fully integrated global platform that enables us to diligently combine the knowledge and expertise of our lawyers and policy professionals to create teams that provide exceptional client solutions. With offices worldwide, we represent leading global corporations in every major industry, capital markets participants, and ambitious middle-market and emerging growth companies. Our lawyers also serve public sector entities, educational institutions, philanthropic organizations, and individuals. We are leaders in legal issues related to industries critical to the economies of both the developed and developing worlds—including technology, manufacturing, financial services, healthcare, energy, and more.
Explore Firm Details
Over 2025, US financial regulators undertook a broad recalibration of their approach to market regulation...
United States Wealth Management
K&L Gates
K&L Gates LLP are most popular:
  • within Law Practice Management, Transport and Immigration topic(s)

Over 2025, US financial regulators undertook a broad recalibration of their approach to market regulation, marked by a noticeable shift toward deregulatory initiatives, clarifying guidance, and a renewed emphasis on flexibility over prescriptive rulemaking. Regulatory agencies revisited prior regulatory positions, withdrew or delayed significant proposals, and issued targeted relief in areas ranging from fund naming conventions and marketing disclosures to crypto custody, co-investments, and anti-money laundering obligations.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) issued multiple statements and frequently asked questions clarifying that certain stablecoins, staking activities, and crypto custody arrangements fall outside traditional securities regulation. The White House inter-agency Working Group on Digital Asset Markets advanced a formal taxonomy for security tokens, commodity tokens, and commercial-use tokens, and Congress enacted the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for US Stablecoins Act (GENIUS Act) to establish a federal stablecoin regime—leaving broader market structure reforms under the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act of 2025 (CLARITY Act) framework still under negotiation.

For asset managers and investment funds, the period also brought meaningful structural and operational changes, such as modernized co-investment rules for registered funds and business development companies, simplified verification requirements for private offerings under SEC Rule 506(c), an easing of SEC Rule 206(4)-1 (the Marketing Rule) constraints on performance presentation, approval of multicrypto exchange-traded products, and more.

Collectively, the developments reflected a sustained regulatory pivot away from enforcement-driven expansion and toward legal clarity, institutional accommodation, and market-driven innovation—redefining the operating environment for financial institutions, digital asset platforms, and investment managers alike.

In this edition we identify the key priorities in the SEC's regulatory agenda under newly appointed Chair Paul Atkins and anticipate what the SEC is expected to do moving forward.

To access the US Asset Management Regulatory Year in Review 2025, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Person photo placeholder
K&L Gates
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More