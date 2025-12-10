Trump Accounts: Insights From USA Today On New Child Savings Plan

USA Today recently featured insights from Evan Morgan, a principal in the tax advisory group at Kaufman Rossin, regarding the new "Trump Accounts" for children. This initiative, part of President Trump's tax and spending package, provides a $1,000 deposit into an account for every child born between 2025 and 2028. These accounts aim to encourage long-term savings for education and retirement.

Evan Morgan explained, "It's an IRA for kids," highlighting the potential for these accounts to grow over time, benefiting future financial needs. Michael Dell's contribution will increase each account by $250, showcasing the program's expansion and potential impact.

For businesses and families, understanding the implications of such financial tools is crucial. This initiative represents a strategic opportunity to enhance future financial stability and instills early financial literacy. It underscores the importance of integrating tax planning and wealth management from a young age.

Read the full article in USA Today.

