Texas Fifteenth Court Of Appeals Denies Mandamus Relief Against Business Court Division 3B

Understanding the Limits of Interlocutory Challenges in Texas Business Courts

The Texas Business Court, established in 2024 to streamline and enhance the adjudication of complex commercial disputes, continues to develop a body of case law that shapes how parties litigate in this specialized forum. A recent memorandum opinion from the Fifteenth Court of Appeals—In re Nicholas Kreines, David P. Ryan, and Liberty Mineral Partners LLC (No. 15-26-00056-CV)—offers a brief but informative reminder about the challenges parties face when seeking extraordinary relief from business court rulings before a final judgment is entered.

Background: The Underlying Dispute

The underlying case, ES3 Minerals, LLC v. Nicholas Kreines, David P. Ryan, and Liberty Mineral Partners LLC, is pending before Business Court Division 3B in Travis County, presided over by Judge Patrick K. Sweeten.

On Jan. 29, 2026, Judge Sweeten issued an order setting the amount of bond the plaintiff must post to obtain a temporary injunction against defendants. Defendants (relators) sought mandamus relief. Relators argued that waiting for an appeal after a final judgment would deprive them of a meaningful remedy because the purpose of an injunction bond is to protect against the risk that relators will be harmed during the time it takes to secure a final judgment showing the temporary injunction was an error. Alongside their petition, the relators filed an emergency motion requesting that the Fifteenth Court of Appeals stay the commencement of trial.

The Court of Appeals' Decision

In its per curiam memorandum opinion issued on Feb. 18, 2026, the Fifteenth Court of Appeals swiftly denied both the petition for writ of mandamus and the accompanying emergency motion. The court's reasoning was succinct: “Relators have not established they are entitled to mandamus relief.”

This single-sentence rationale, while sparse, underscores a critical point for litigants: mandamus is an extraordinary remedy, and Texas appellate courts apply a high standard before intervening in ongoing trial court proceedings. The relators were unable to meet that high standard despite filing a 56-page petition and identifying a risk of harm (damage beyond the bond amount) that could not be remedied on appeal.

What Is Mandamus, and Why Is It Difficult to Obtain?

A writ of mandamus is an order from a higher court directing a judge or other government official to correct an abuse of discretion or a clear legal error when there is no adequate remedy by appeal. In Texas, a party seeking mandamus must generally demonstrate:

A clear abuse of discretion by the trial court; and No adequate remedy on appeal—meaning the nature of the harm the challenged trial-court order would cause is such that it would not be susceptible to correction if appealed after a final judgment.

In re Illinois Nat'l Ins. Co., 685 S.W.3d 826, 834 (Tex. 2024). Texas courts have long emphasized that mandamus is not a substitute for a standard appeal. See, e.g., In re Bird, No. 12-19-00184-CV, 2019 WL 2710249, at *2 (Tex. App.—Tyler June 28, 2019, no pet.). Routine case-management decisions, evidentiary rulings, and scheduling orders rarely warrant mandamus intervention, as these matters typically fall within the trial court's discretion. Marsh v. Livingston, No. 14-09-00011-CV, 2010 WL 1609215, at *5 (Tex. App.—Houston [14th Dist.] Apr. 22, 2010, pet. denied); KMS Retail Rowlett, LP v. City of Rowlett, 559 S.W.3d 192, 197 (Tex. App.—Dallas 2017), aff'd, 593 S.W.3d 175 (Tex. 2019).

Implications for Texas Business Court Litigants

This decision carries several practical takeaways for businesses and practitioners navigating the Texas Business Court system:

1. Expect Limited Appellate Interference Before Final Judgment

The denial of mandamus relief here reinforces that parties may expect to litigate their disputes to conclusion in the Business Court before obtaining meaningful appellate review. Interlocutory appeals and mandamus petitions are the exception, not the rule.

2. Preserve Issues for Appeal

Because mandamus is rarely granted, parties may wish to focus on properly preserving issues for appeal through timely objections and motions. A well-developed appellate record remains the most reliable path to challenging adverse rulings.

3. Emergency Relief Requires Strong Justification

Filing an emergency motion to stay trial is a significant ask. Courts expect compelling evidence that irreparable harm would result absent immediate intervention. Routine procedural grievances may not clear this bar.

4. The Business Court's Efficiency Goals Remain Intact

One purpose of the Texas Business Court is to resolve complex commercial disputes efficiently. Appellate courts appear mindful of this goal; frequent mandamus intervention would undermine the business court's ability to manage cases and move them toward resolution.

Conclusion

While the Court of Appeals' opinion in In re Kreines is brief and offers limited insight into the merits of the underlying dispute, it serves as a reminder of the narrow path available for challenging interlocutory business court orders. Parties dissatisfied with pre-trial rulings may wish to temper expectations for immediate appellate relief and instead prepare to address those issues through the ordinary appellate process following final judgment.

