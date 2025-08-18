SCOTUS Spotlight: Navigating Recent Supreme Court Decisions

The SCOTUS Spotlight aims to keep you informed of the latest Supreme Court rulings and their far-reaching effects on law, policy and society.

Quick Reads

Justice Kavanaugh Signals Conservative Vote Toward Imposing a Pre-Certification Standing Requirement Under FRCP 23

On June 5, 2025, the Supreme Court declined to decide the question, certified in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings v. Davis, as to...

4/17/2025 6:48:01 PM

The CFPB Shuts Down Controversial "Regulation Through Guidance" Practices

The acting head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) continues to winnow out regulatory tools used by agency staff under...

Read More…

7/12/2024 10:12:05 PM

After Loper Bright, should the FTC's views on advertising interpretation still receive deference?

In 2015, the FTC prevailed in litigation against POM Wonderful, makers of pomegranate juice. POM Wonderful LLC, et al., v. Federal Trade...

Read More…

7/3/2024 11:09:40 PM

U.S. Supreme Court Overturns Chevron – Impact on Health Care and Life Sciences

On June 28, 2024, the U.S. Supreme Court (the “Court”) issued a decision in Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo and Relentless,...

Read More…

