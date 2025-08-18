SCOTUS Spotlight: Navigating Recent Supreme Court Decisions

The SCOTUS Spotlight aims to keep you informed of the latest Supreme Court rulings and their far-reaching effects on law, policy and society. This resource center offers in-depth analysis, comprehensive commentary and summaries of recent decisions, making complex legal rulings more understandable and accessible.
Publications
A Brave New World: The U.S. Supreme Court Torpedoes the "Administrative State" | The Banking Law Journal
Publication | October 2024
FTC Noncompete Rule in Doubt Following Texas Court Ruling
Publication | September 9, 2024
Obstacles to the FTC's Noncompetition Rule Greater Following Supreme Court Ruling
Publication | July 22, 2024
Loper Bright Creates ESG Regulatory Speedbumps for Companies
Publication | July 19, 2024
A Brave New World: The Supreme Court Torpedoes the 'Administrative State'
Publication | July 12, 2024
Events
A Brave New World: The Supreme Court Torpedoes the 'Administrative State'
Event | July 30, 2024
Closing Chevron: Administrative Law Developments
Event | July 25, 2024
State of the Administrative State and its Effect on the CFTC and SEC
Event | September 20, 2023
Quick Reads
Justice Kavanaugh Signals Conservative Vote Toward Imposing a Pre-Certification Standing Requirement Under FRCP 23
On June 5, 2025, the Supreme Court declined to decide the question, certified in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings v. Davis, as to...
4/17/2025 6:48:01 PM
The CFPB Shuts Down Controversial "Regulation Through Guidance" Practices
The acting head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) continues to winnow out regulatory tools used by agency staff under...
7/12/2024 10:12:05 PM
After Loper Bright, should the FTC's views on advertising interpretation still receive deference?
In 2015, the FTC prevailed in litigation against POM Wonderful, makers of pomegranate juice. POM Wonderful LLC, et al., v. Federal Trade...
7/3/2024 11:09:40 PM
U.S. Supreme Court Overturns Chevron – Impact on Health Care and Life Sciences
On June 28, 2024, the U.S. Supreme Court (the “Court”) issued a decision in Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo and Relentless,...
