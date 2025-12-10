Celebrating Decades Of Innovation On EDiscovery Day 2025 (Video)

As we celebrate the 11th annual World eDiscovery Day, members of our e-DAT practice group reflect on nearly three decades as pioneers in eDiscovery innovation and client service.

As we celebrate the 11th annual World eDiscovery Day, members of our e-DAT practice group reflect on nearly three decades as pioneers in eDiscovery innovation and client service. Julie Anne Halter, Corey McBoyle, and Alicia Hawley share about the evolution of eDiscovery and the K&L Gates e-DAT practice—from developing the first AI-driven document review tool to the latest advancements in GenAI. Don't miss their insights—watch now!

