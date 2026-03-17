Major Changes To Third-Party Practice: An Overview Of New York's AVOID Act (Video)

For this week's Business in 2026 webinar, Bond litigation attorney Jacqueline E. Zahn talked about New York State's newly enacted Avoiding Vexatious Overuse of Impleading to Delay (AVOID) Act, which goes into effect in April. The legislation imposes strict new deadlines on defendants and third‑party defendants seeking to implead (or bring in) additional parties. The act's stated purpose is to curb late, strategic third‑party filings that can prolong litigation and hinder efficient case resolution.

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Topic covered in this week's webinar

New York Childcare Capital Construction Funding Program

New NLRB General Counsel Guidance Memo

Decision Dismissing Title IX and FLSA Claims Based on the Ministerial Exception

Major Changes to Third-Party Practice: An Overview of New York's AVOID Act

Click here to view the webinar in its entirety, download the presentation slides or to register for upcoming Tuesday presentations.

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