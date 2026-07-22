The Quiet Trap Of Learned Helplessness And How We Climb Out Of It

How family law mediation can help parties break cycles of powerlessness, escalation and conflict

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How family law mediation can help parties break cycles of powerlessness, escalation and conflict.

“Life is not a matter of having good cards, but of playing a poor hand well.” - Robert Louis Stevenson

In our earlier article, “Lessons From the Trenches on the Divorce Process,” we explored how fear can distort perception, narrow options and drive decisions that deepen conflict. One of the ways that fear and prolonged stress can take hold is through a phenomenon psychologists call learned helplessness.

The term emerged almost accidentally in the late 1960s, when psychologists Martin Seligman and Steven Maier were studying behavior under stress. In their research, animals were exposed to unpleasant stimuli. One group had no way to escape. Another group could move, act or avoid it.

What happened next was startling.

Those that had no control eventually stopped trying, even when escape later became possible. They didn’t experiment. They didn’t resist. They simply yielded to what was happening to them.

They had learned that effort no longer mattered.

And this is where it becomes uncomfortably human.

Learned Helplessness in Divorce

As a mediator, I have too often observed this phenomenon, which doesn’t arrive all at once. It settles in quietly, often disguised as exhaustion, fear or righteous determination.

It can look like this:

Effort begins to feel pointless.

A belief forms, slowly, silently, that nothing you do will change the outcome.

People start fighting high-risk battles with very low odds of success.

Trust erodes, including trust in professionals who are trying to help.

Clients begin looking for an authority figure to “fix” things, instead of trusting their own judgment and inner strength.

Even with the best intentions, people can lose sight of their primary mission: putting their children first. Children become passengers on their parents’ emotional roller coaster, without seatbelts.

Narratives harden. Tunnel vision sets in. People double down on a single story and lose the ability to see alternatives.

Grief and decision-making become fused together, a dangerous pairing.

Adrenaline surges around the idea of “winning” in court, while personal agency quietly slips away.

What began as pain becomes thought paralysis.

Why This Happens

When people begin to believe negative events are:

Permanent (“This will never change.”)

Personal (“This is all their fault. They started the negative cycle.”)

Pervasive (“If I can’t trust them in one thing, I can’t trust them in anything.”)

They are far more likely to stop trying, even when real options still exist.

Research consistently shows that when people experience events as uncontrollable, they are more likely to suffer from:

Heightened stress

Emotional disruption (either aggression or withdrawal)

Difficulty with problem-solving and decision-making

A reduced ability to change unhealthy patterns

In other words, intelligence and motivation aren’t issues. Agency is.

How Lawyers Can Help Restore Agency

Lawyers and mediators are often the last stable professionals standing when someone is in emotional free fall. Small intentional interventions can make an enormous difference.

Here are some practical ways to help clients regain their footing:

Reframe with permission.

Before offering a new perspective, ask if they want it. Saying “I have another way of seeing this. Would you like to hear it?” preserves dignity and reduces resistance.

Don’t tell them to calm down.

It rarely works. It often escalates distress and feels judgmental.

Slow down the litigation decisions.

If a client wants to litigate, conduct a clear financial analysis and risk assessment with them while cognition is still accessible.

Understand their conflict pattern.

Ask in advance: “Do you fight, flee or freeze?” When that behavior appears, you’ll know how to interpret it rather than reacting to it.

Ask how they self-regulate.

What helps them calm down? What do they need from you when emotions spike?

Change the relational energy.

Sometimes, introducing another attorney for a fresh conversation can help. Positive contact with someone unfamiliar often reduces toxic stress responses.

Practice assertive empathy.

When anger is directed at you, resist the urge to be defensive. Statements like “I understand why you’re frustrated” can de-escalate the situation without surrendering boundaries. Return agency to them. Ask: “What do you need from me right now? What would help make this better, even a little?”

The Way Back

Most people do not lack intelligence, talent or motivation.

What they lack, often temporarily, is a sense of control over their own lives.

Learned helplessness is not a character flaw. It is a human response to prolonged stress and perceived powerlessness.

And the way out begins when someone, sometimes a lawyer or a mediator, helps them remember they still have choices.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.