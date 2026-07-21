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21 July 2026

APAC Litigation Risk - Class Actions and Consumer Trends

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Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

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Group litigation, consumer class actions, and regulatory enforcement are reshaping the risk landscape across Asia-Pacific at an accelerating pace. From cross-border parallel claims and regulatory activism to litigation funding and new collective redress regimes, boards and legal teams face an increasingly complex and high-stakes environment. HSF Kramer's litigation specialists examine the trends that matter most and strategies to stay ahead.
United States Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Ante Golem,Warathorn Wongsawangsiri,Christopher Clay
+5 Authors
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Is your organisation prepared for the next wave of APAC litigation risk?

Group litigation, consumer class actions, and regulatory enforcement are reshaping the risk landscape across Asia-Pacific and the pace of change is accelerating. From cross-border parallel claims and regulatory activism to litigation funding and new collective redress regimes, boards and legal teams are navigating an increasingly complex and high-stakes environment.

Join HSF Kramer's litigation specialists across the region for a focused half-day programme examining the trends that matter most and what your organisation can do to stay ahead.

This programme is designed for General Counsel, Deputy General Counsel, heads of litigation, and senior in-house legal and compliance professionals with operations or exposure across the APAC region.

Webinar conference programme:

DATE & TIME TOPIC SPEAKERS

Friday 24 July 2026

12.00pm – 1.00pm AEST 
 

 State of Play: Group Litigation Risk in APAC

Ante Golem
Partner and Head of Disputes, Australia, Perth

Aoife Xuereb
Partner, Melbourne

Warathorn Wongsawangsiri 
Managing Partner, Bangkok 

Christopher Clay 
Partner, Tokyo

Friday 24 July 2026

1.30pm – 2.30pm AEST 
 

 The Multi-Front Risk: Navigating Cross-border and Parallel Claims in APAC 

Kate Cahill
Partner, Sydney

Jedsarit Sahussarungsi
Of Counsel, Bangkok 

Glenn Kembrey
Senior Associate, Tokyo

Friday 24 July 2026

3.00pm – 4.00pm AEST

 In Focus: Consumer Class Actions and Regulatory Claims in APAC

Ruth Overington 
Partner, Melbourne

Pariyapol Kamolsilp 
Partner, Bangkok

Michael McErlaine
Of Counsel, Tokyo

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Ante Golem
Ante Golem
Photo of Warathorn Wongsawangsiri
Warathorn Wongsawangsiri
Photo of Aoife Xuereb
Aoife Xuereb
Photo of Christopher Clay
Christopher Clay
Photo of Kate S Cahill
Kate S Cahill
Photo of Jedsarit Sahussarungsi
Jedsarit Sahussarungsi
Photo of Ruth Overington
Ruth Overington
Photo of Pariyapol Kamolsilp
Pariyapol Kamolsilp
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