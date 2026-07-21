APAC Litigation Risk - Class Actions and Consumer Trends

Is your organisation prepared for the next wave of APAC litigation risk?

Group litigation, consumer class actions, and regulatory enforcement are reshaping the risk landscape across Asia-Pacific and the pace of change is accelerating. From cross-border parallel claims and regulatory activism to litigation funding and new collective redress regimes, boards and legal teams are navigating an increasingly complex and high-stakes environment.

Join HSF Kramer's litigation specialists across the region for a focused half-day programme examining the trends that matter most and what your organisation can do to stay ahead.

This programme is designed for General Counsel, Deputy General Counsel, heads of litigation, and senior in-house legal and compliance professionals with operations or exposure across the APAC region.

Webinar conference programme: