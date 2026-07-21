APAC Litigation Risk - Class Actions and Consumer Trends

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Is your organisation prepared for the next wave of APAC litigation risk?
Group litigation, consumer class actions, and regulatory enforcement are reshaping the risk landscape across Asia-Pacific and the pace of change is accelerating. From cross-border parallel claims and regulatory activism to litigation funding and new collective redress regimes, boards and legal teams are navigating an increasingly complex and high-stakes environment.
Join HSF Kramer's litigation specialists across the region for a focused half-day programme examining the trends that matter most and what your organisation can do to stay ahead.
This programme is designed for General Counsel, Deputy General Counsel, heads of litigation, and senior in-house legal and compliance professionals with operations or exposure across the APAC region.
Webinar conference programme:
|DATE & TIME
|TOPIC
|SPEAKERS
|
Friday 24 July 2026
12.00pm – 1.00pm AEST
|State of Play: Group Litigation Risk in APAC
|
Ante Golem
Aoife Xuereb
Warathorn Wongsawangsiri
Christopher Clay
|
Friday 24 July 2026
1.30pm – 2.30pm AEST
|The Multi-Front Risk: Navigating Cross-border and Parallel Claims in APAC
|
Kate Cahill
Jedsarit Sahussarungsi
Glenn Kembrey
|
Friday 24 July 2026
3.00pm – 4.00pm AEST
|In Focus: Consumer Class Actions and Regulatory Claims in APAC
|
Ruth Overington
Pariyapol Kamolsilp
Michael McErlaine
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