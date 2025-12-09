Local Municipalities Toughen Laws For E-bike Usage

Drive anywhere across Western New York and you are likely to encounter riders zipping past you on an e-bike. Last year we shared a legal alert discussing the rise in injuries related to e-bike usage, specifically that more than 8,000 emergency room visits related to e-bike injuries were logged in 2023, and many of those were exacerbated by a decrease in helmet use. Two local municipalities have recently amended their local laws to crack down on illegal e-bike use and make their citizens (and e-bike riders) safer.

In East Aurora, the Town Board voted to amend the local laws to allow police to seize an e-bike driven by a rider under the age of 16 (in line with the New York State age requirements). The new law would require parents to pay an escalating fee for the return of the impounded e-bike, beginning at $50 for a first offense and rising to as much as $250 or the eventual seizure of the bike.

Additionally, the village will now require all e-bike riders to use a headlamp and taillamp regardless of the time of day. In both cases, the laws are intended to reduce the growing number of e-bike injuries reported both statewide and nationally.

The Town of Clarence has taken it a step further and amended their local laws to include possible jail time for violators of the law banning the use of e-bikes on its "Rails to Trails" network of paths. Clarence officials cited one instance where an e-bike was clocked traveling 53 miles per hour in the town.

These two local municipalities are not alone. Across the state, communities are trying to combat the rise in injuries tied to e-bike usage by toughing the laws.

The use of electronic bicycles has grown exponentially in recent years, fueled by partnership programs in many regions (including here in Buffalo) that stage bikes throughout the city for affordable, short-term rental. While it may be great for the environment and more affordable for the riders, the risk of injury, especially when operated by young riders, is undeniable.

Oftentimes these riders are not the only ones es injured in an accident. E-bike riders have struck pedestrians, other bike riders, collided with cars leading to automobile accidents, and even struck and injured pets.

All of this has led to an increase in the need for legal representation for those injured as the result of an e-bike accident.

At Gross Shuman P.C., our Personal Injury Group represents:

Riders injured in an E-bike accident for reasons including: Mechanical failure of the bike Collision with a motor vehicle where the motor vehicle operator was negligent Collision with a pedestrian where the pedestrian was negligent Faulty pavement or other defects in the roadway

Motorists who have been struck by an E-bike rider

Pedestrians who have been struck by an E-bike rider

As with all personal injury matters, time is of the essence. If you are injured in an accident, it is important to contact an attorney as soon as possible to make sure your rights are protected and important deadlines are not missed.

At Gross Shuman P.C., we have decades of experience representing individuals injured in all types of accidents. If you, or a loved one, are injured as the result of another party's negligence, give us a call today. There is no cost to speak with us, and you do not pay any fees unless we secure a recovery for you.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.