Ep. 58 – Navigating The Emotional Landscape Of Probate Litigation With Matt Brown (Podcast)

In this episode, host Michael Clear is joined by Matt Brown, a Litigation Partner at Wiggin and Dana, to explore the human side of probate litigation. Their conversation sheds light on the emotional challenges that often accompany major life events, such as the loss of a loved one. They emphasize the value of thorough preparation and maintaining composure in the courtroom, underscoring how honesty and clear communication can strengthen credibility. The discussion also examines the increasing role of mediation in resolving disputes outside of court and highlights the importance of proactive planning to reduce potential conflicts, while acknowledging that some disputes may be inevitable.

