Schulte Secures 5-year Order Of Protection For Domestic Abuse Survivor

Schulte Roth & Zabel's pro bono team, led by partner Taleah Jennings and associate Priyadarshini Das, partnered with Sanctuary for Families ("Sanctuary") to obtain a 5-year order of protection from the Second Department Appellate Court for a domestic abuse survivor. Despite a lower court acknowledging aggravating circumstances, the survivor had initially been issued only a two-year order of protection.

Representatives from Sanctuary credited Schulte for obtaining the favorable decision, stating that, "Taleah and Priyadarshini quickly assessed the strengths of the appeal, drafted an excellent brief on behalf of our client, and zealously advocated for her during oral argument."

Schulte has handled a number appeals for Sanctuary, including a similar matter involving a Family Court order of protection. Taleah and Priyadarshini shared, "[W]hen Sanctuary reached out to us, we were eager to incorporate our prior experience with these sorts of appeals. We are grateful to have the opportunity to work with such an incredible organization like Sanctuary for Families and to help people who may otherwise lack access to counsel."

Read more about how Taleah and Priyadarshini prepared for oral argument and how working on the appeal shaped their understanding of trauma-informed lawyering on Sanctuary's blog.