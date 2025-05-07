State AG News: Civil Rights, Tariffs, Healthcare, FTC April 17-23, 2025

Each week, Crowell & Moring's State Attorneys General team highlights significant actions that State AGs have taken. See our State Attorneys General page for more insights. Below are the updates from April 17th to 23rd.
Multistate
- A bipartisan coalition of 40 State Attorneys General published an open letter to the Congressional Committee on Appropriations expressing support for the continued funding of the Legal Services Corporation (LSC). The LSC, a nonprofit organization established by Congress, is the largest provider of civil legal aid in the country. The coalition argues that the LSC is essential to many Americans' access to justice.
- A coalition of 12 State Attorneys General led by Oregon Attorney General Rayfield and Arizona Attorney General Mayes filed a suit against the federal government to block President Trump's tariff policy, including an additional 25% tariff on Mexico and Canada, as well as reciprocal tariffs on 57 countries. The complaint, filed in the Court of International Trade on April 23, 2025, argues that the power to levy tariffs belongs to Congress.
- A coalition of 9 State Attorneys General filed an amicus brief in support of the proposed FCC rule that would cap phone and video call rates for incarcerated people and their families. This measure would protect inmates from price-gouging that exploits their need for connection beyond the carceral system — and it would save families' money, reduce recidivism, and promote successful rehabilitation, according to the State Attorneys General in their amicus brief.
- A coalition of 21 State Attorneys General led by Colorado Attorney General Weiser and Illinois Attorney General Raoul filed an amicus brief in support of two FTC commissioners who were fired without cause by the Trump administration. The brief emphasized that the disputed firings threatened both the independence and bipartisan nature of the FTC.
- Illinois Attorney General Raoul and Minnesota Attorney General Ellison joined the FTC's lawsuit attempting to block an acquisition that would combine the largest manufactures of hydrophilic coatings, which are used in critical lifesaving medical devices.
Arkansas
- Arkansas Attorney General Griffin announced the formation of his office's Financial Fraud Task Force. The task force includes the Arkansas Bankers Association and the Arkansas Credit Union Association, and will meet quarterly to share industry intelligence.
Florida
- Florida Attorney General Uthmeier filed a complaint against Snap Inc., owner of the social media platform Snapchat, for allegedly violating the Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act by including addictive design features and exposing minors to harmful content. According to the complaint, an investigator in the Attorney General's office set up a Snapchat account using a 13-year-old's birthday, and found examples of "frequent and intense" profanity, depictions of alcohol and drug use, and local ads for cannabis vapes, which are illegal in Florida. The complaint also notes that Snapchat's ephemeral messaging design provides a vanishing platform that "encourages" young users to share inappropriate content or images.
Idaho
- Idaho Attorney General Labrador issued a press release encouraging Idahoans to find out whether they are eligible to be compensated for any overpayments they may have made on price-inflated generic drugs. This compensation would come out of the $10 million settlement a multistate coalition of Attorneys General secured from Heritage Pharmaceuticals last fall.
Illinois
- Illinois Attorney General Raoul announced a $12 million settlement with Direct Energy, resolving allegations that the energy supplier engaged in deceptive business practices that misled Illinois consumers between 2013 and 2025. Direct Energy also agreed to enjoin its harmful practices, and, as part of the settlement, it must refrain from marketing or selling energy to Illinois residents for 12 months.
- Attorney General Raoul recovered over $100,000 in restitution from a 39-year-old Chicago woman, Tina Tzoumas, who fraudulently filed for COVID-19 relief, including in the form of a PPP loan for a nonexistent business. Tzoumas is the latest in a line of individuals investigated by Attorney General Raoul's office for COVID-19 fraud.
New Jersey
- New Jersey Attorney General Platkin filed an antitrust suit against the property management software company RealPage and 10 of the state's largest corporate landlords for collusion in a rent-raising scheme. The complaint explains that the landlords agreed to raise rent to match numbers generated by RealPage's algorithm, inflating the market rate in a state already plagued by a housing shortage. These practices, according to Attorney General Platkin, violate the New Jersey Consumer Fraud Act, the Sherman Act, and the New Jersey Antitrust Act, and the lawsuit seeks an injunction, equitable relief, disgorgement, and the appointment of a corporate monitor at defendants' expense.
- Attorney General Platkin announced a new suit against the social media platform Discord for multiple violations of New Jersey's Consumer Fraud Act. The complaint alleges that Discord falsely claimed to automatically scan and delete explicit direct messages, and that its security and messaging design did not protect young users from strangers.
New York
- New York Attorney General James announcedthat gig workers who delivered liquor through the Uber-owned app Drizly are now able to file claims to receive funds from the $4 million settlement pool. Attorney General James secured the settlement from Drizly in December 2024 after her office found that the app encouraged customers to leave tips that went to store owners rather than delivery drivers.
North Carolina
- North Carolina Attorney General Jackson warned homeowners to be wary of contractor fraud as they rebuild from Hurricane Helene. This reminder came shortly after the announcement of Attorney General Jackson's Safe to Rebuild initiative, where the OAG and law enforcement across North Carolina have joined forces to provide resources, advice, and oversight to those undergoing the rebuilding process.
Oregon
- Oregon Attorney General Rayfield launched a federal oversight tracker which provides real-time updates showing Oregon's efforts to block actions by the Trump administration that threaten the rule of law. The new page also includes a reporting portal for Oregonians struggling with their social security payments and a federal impact reporting portal, where Oregonians who have been fired via federal actions (such as through DOGE cuts) can report information to the state.
Texas
- Texas Attorney General Paxton filed a motion to appoint a Consumer Ombudsman to protect Texans' personal and genetic information as 23andMe proceeds in its Chapter 11 bankruptcy case in the Eastern District of Missouri. Attorney General Paxton's announcement noted that, under the Texas Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Act and the Texas Data Privacy and Security Act, all Texas consumers can request that their DNA and other data be deleted from 23andMe's databases, which would keep 23andMe from selling Texans' DNA to the highest bidder.
Washington
- Washington State Attorney General Brown announced that he had reached an $180,000 agreement with King Fuji Ranch, ending the investigation against the Washington apple and grape grower. Attorney General Brown stated that the resolution would protect Washingtonian farmworkers, as King Fuji agreed it would cease its practice of favoring H-2A workers, those on immigrant visas whose desperation for work and limited rights tend to drive down wages and workers' quality of life.
