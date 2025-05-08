One Minute Matters [Video]: How Much Authority Do Federal Agencies Still Have After Loper Bright? (With Paul Stewart)

How are courts defining the limits of agency authority in a post-Loper Bright landscape? The Supreme Court may have overturned Chevron deference, but agency authority isn't gone—it's just being redefined. A recent Sixth Circuit ruling sheds light on when courts will still defer to agencies and when they won't. Paul Stewart helps make sense of this evolving deference framework.
