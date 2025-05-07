ARTICLE
7 May 2025

$295,000 Arbitration Award In Commission Contract Dispute

In a dispute against a California corporation (the Respondent), where our client alleged it was not paid a commission of over $500,000, we obtained a $295,000 arbitration award.
In a dispute against a California corporation (the Respondent), where our client alleged it was not paid a commission of over $500,000, we obtained a $295,000 arbitration award.

Our client had introduced the Respondent to one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the US. The client, for six months, attended meetings, calls, and did substantial efforts to introduce the Respondent to a high profile relationship it had built for over a decade. As a result, the Respondent was able to do business with the pharmacy and obtain contracts worth tens of millions of dollars.

When the Respondent refused to pay the commission's agreed upon in the contract, we initiated arbitration on behalf of our client in California pursuant to the arbitration clause of the commission agreement. After nearly a year litigating the case, we obtained a $295,000 arbitration award.

At the closing argument, both parties requested an award of legal fees. While neither party obtained its legal fees. The record showed that the California law firm was requesting $275,000 in legal fees. In contrast, Ayala's client had paid only $45,000 in legal fees up to that point.

This case highlights how efficient Ayala can be in favorably resolving disputes for its client, litigating against the largest entities and law firms in the world. It shows the kind of value we can provide to our clients for less than one fifth of what traditional big law firms charge.

