ARTICLE
5 August 2025

Sentencing Hearing For The Killer Of Four University Of Idaho Students (Video)

JW
Jones Walker

Contributor

The sentencing hearing for the killer of the four University of Idaho students took place today. Did this allow for closure for the next of kin and allow the families to put this case to rest?
David S. Weinstein

The sentencing hearing for the killer of the four University of Idaho students took place today. Did this allow for closure for the next of kin and allow the families to put this case to rest? What did the defendant's silence indicate? I shared my insights as a former prosecutor and my more recent role a victim's advocate as part of a NewsNation panel discussion.

