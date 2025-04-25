Decoding Appeals, Episode 5: Lessons Learned From Oral Arguments (Video)

Welcome to Decoding Appeals, where Seyfarth's Appellate Team brings to in-house counsel our insights and expertise from the front lines of the appellate courts. Throughout this short video series, we break down the nuances of appellate advocacy, sharing tips and lessons we've learned to help companies' in-house legal teams understand the complexities of the appeals process.

In this episode, Rob Szyba and Matt Catalano from Seyfarth's Appellate Team discuss various facets of appellate arguments. Rob and Matt draw from their experiences arguing before various federal and state courts to compare various facets of an appeal. The discussion delves into issues such as determining whether to request oral argument, planning the leading points for argument, preparation and "mooting," considerations for the day of the argument, and navigating a "hot bench."

Originally Published 12 February 2025

