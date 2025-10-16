Welcome To Armbrecht Jackson LLP In Alabama

Armbrecht Jackson LLP is a full service law firm that provides business and litigation services in a broad array of specialties to the Gulf Coast of Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi.

Founded in 1897 in Mobile, Alabama, the firm has built a reputation for excellence, with more than half of its current lawyers, including associates, listed in "Best Lawyers". U.S. News additionally rates the firm in Tier 1 in 23 practice areas.

Firm attorneys practice in the areas of Admiralty and Maritime, Real Property law and transactions, Banking and Finance, Trust and Probate, Construction and Development, Commercial Transactions, Litigation, Oil, Gas, and Natural Resources; Insurance Defense, Tax, Estate Planning, Corporate Governance and Securities, and Medical Defense and Professional Liability.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.