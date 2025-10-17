An Introduction To California Appellate Procedure (Podcast)

self

Episode Description

In a brand new episode of Appellate Spotlight, our co-hosts Danny and Tracy provide an informative overview of the State of California's appellate procedure, from the filing of the initial notice of appeal, to the beginning of the briefing stage. They are joined by the Founder and Chair of Lewis Brisbois' appellate practice , who has over 30 years of legal experience arguing in all six districts of the California Courts of Appeal. Jeff brings our listeners a wealth of knowledge in this area of law, having handled hundreds of appellate matters in both state and federal appellate courts. He provides us with key insights on the foundational concepts of appealability, the importance of timeliness when it comes to filings, and how to make an informed call on whether a decision should be appealed based on its chance of success. This is a can't-miss episode for California trial attorneys who want to educate themselves on how and whether their client should appeal their case, potential errors that can derail court proceedings, and how to navigate exceptions surrounding appealability rules and deadlines.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.