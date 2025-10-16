ARTICLE
16 October 2025

PAGA Paraphrased – Galarsa v. Dolgen California, LLC

SS
Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Contributor

Seyfarth Shaw LLP logo
With more than 975 lawyers across 17 offices, Seyfarth Shaw LLP provides advisory, litigation, and transactional legal services to clients worldwide. Our high-caliber legal representation and advanced delivery capabilities allow us to take on our clients’ unique challenges and opportunities-no matter the scale or complexity. Whether navigating complex litigation, negotiating transformational deals, or advising on cross-border projects, our attorneys achieve exceptional legal outcomes. Our drive for excellence leads us to seek out better ways to work with our clients and each other. We have been first-to-market on many legal service delivery innovations-and we continue to break new ground with our clients every day. This long history of excellence and innovation has created a culture with a sense of purpose and belonging for all. In turn, our culture drives our commitment to the growth of our clients, the diversity of our people, and the resilience of our workforce.
Explore Firm Details
In Galarsa v. Dolgen California, LLC, the Fifth District revisited the permissive language in the pre-reform version of PAGA.
United States California Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Phillip J. Ebsworth
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Phillip J. Ebsworth’s articles from Seyfarth Shaw LLP are most popular:
  • with readers working within the Technology industries
Seyfarth Shaw LLP are most popular:
  • within Compliance, Consumer Protection, Government and Public Sector topic(s)

Seyfarth Synopsis: The Fifth District Court of Appeal reaffirmed its earlier holding in CRST Expedited, Inc. v. Superior Court that plaintiffs can bring "headless" PAGA actions—claims seeking civil penalties solely for Labor Code violations suffered by other employees.

In Galarsa v. Dolgen California, LLC, the Fifth District revisited the permissive language in the pre-reform version of PAGA. Specifically, the Court examined the phrase "on behalf of himself or herself and other current or former employees" and found it ambiguous when paired with the permissive verb "may." This ambiguity, the Court explained, justified applying the "exceptional rule of construction," interpreting "and" to mean "and/or." As a result, the Court concluded that pre-reform PAGA allows plaintiffs to pursue (1) claims for violations they personally suffered, (2) claims for violations suffered only by others, or (3) both. This interpretation, the Court reasoned, best promotes PAGA's purpose of maximizing Labor Code enforcement.

The Fifth District's reaffirmation of headless PAGA actions applies only to claims brought under the version of PAGA in effect prior to the July 1, 2024 reforms. With a split in appellate authority still unresolved, trial courts retain discretion to adopt the statutory interpretation they believe best reflects legislative intent. The California Supreme Court will weigh in when it decides Leeper v. Shipt, Inc., which could settle the debate over whether headless PAGA actions remain viable under pre-reform law.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Phillip J. Ebsworth
Phillip J. Ebsworth
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More