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PTAB/USPTO Update - August 2026

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The USPTO has rolled out significant updates across its operations, from achieving full adoption of its AI tool Scout LLM to establishing new international partnerships and modernizing patent assignment processes. Recent regulatory changes include new representation requirements for foreign patent applicants, proposed transparency measures for ex parte reexamination requests, and Director review decisions addressing parallel validity proceedings. These developments reflect the agency's ongoing efforts to en