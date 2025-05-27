Reshaped IPR Landscape: Narrower Estoppel And Fewer New Cases

Key Takeaways

A recent Federal Circuit decision in a case involving an inter partes review (IPR) significantly narrowed a patentee's ability to rely on estoppel to block a defendant from raising invalidity grounds.

The IPR estoppel statute does not prevent an unsuccessful IPR petitioner from relying on non-literature prior art to defend itself during infringement proceedings. This freedom to use non-literature prior art remains even where a patent or printed publication reasonably could have supported the same or a similar invalidity argument during the prior IPR.

The Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) has broad discretion whether to deny instituting an IPR when there is a competing district court case or International Trade Committee (ITC) proceeding, even where the Petitioner presents compelling evidence of unpatentability.

A prior US Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) policy guidance on the PTAB's discretion for instituting IPRs when there is a competing district court case has been rescinded and the eponymously named Fintiv factors revived.



Of late there have been two significant changes to IPR practice. Since February 2025, we have seen a May 7 Federal Circuit panel deciding an important case on the scope of IPR estoppel; and the Acting USPTO Director has used a new, Director-led process to deny IPR institution under the Fintiv factors. Both of these changes are discussed in more detail below.



Estoppel

IPR estoppel is only available if a petitioner challenges patent claims "on a ground that could be raised under section 102 or 103 and only on the basis of prior art consisting of patents or printed publications." (35 U.S.C. §311(b)) (emphasis added). The definition of prior art, implicitly found in §102, is broader than just patents or printed publications, and includes situations where the "claimed invention was ... in public use, on sale, or otherwise available to the public before the effective filing date of the claimed invention," among others (35 U.S.C. §102(a)(1)). In other words, the grounds for instituting IPRs are limited to invalidity assertions that rely on patents or printed publications but exclude other grounds for asserting invalidity.



On May 7, 2025, the Federal Circuit issued its opinion in Ingenico Inc. v. IOENGINE, -- F.4th --, 2025 U.S. App. LEXIS 10956. In Ingenico, a Federal Circuit panel held that IPR estoppel does not prevent a defendant from asserting during a district court proceeding that a claimed invention was invalid based upon the other prior art grounds (i.e., if it was known or used by others, on sale, or in public use), even if the defendant previously litigated an IPR and printed publications or patents reasonably could have been raised during that IPR which made the same or similar disclosures.



The issue arose because Ingenico filed IPR petitions challenging IOENGINE's patents and the PTAB invalidated most of the challenged claims. At a subsequent district court infringement trial concerning surviving claims, Ingenico successfully argued patent invalidity because a prior art device proved that the asserted claims were "on sale," "in public use," or "known by others." IOENGINE appealed, asserting IPR estoppel because the device was substantially identical to printed publications that Ingenico reasonably could have raised during the IPR. The Federal Circuit panel rejected IOENGINE's arguments, reiterating that IPR proceedings do not allow a petitioner to challenge a claimed invention as being previously known or used by others, on sale, or in public use based upon e.g. a device, and therefore estoppel did not apply.



Implications: Previously, IPR petitioners lacked certainty as to whether IPR estoppel applied to devices that are cumulative of prior art that were or could have been the basis for an IPR challenge. District courts were split on this issue with some holding that IPR estoppel prevented the use of these devices while others held that IPR estoppel does not apply. See e.g. Prolitec Inc. v. Scentair Techs., LLC, 2023 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 223508, at *69 (D. Del. Dec. 13, 2023) (collecting cases).



The Ingenico decision provides clarity on this issue while also significantly narrowing the scope of IPR estoppel because it is less likely to block the use of non-literature prior art even though it may be nearly duplicative of what is described in a patent or printed publication. We hear talk of a possible request for reconsideration or consideration by the full, en banc court. Without further judicial action, however, this decision can be seen to significantly change estoppel practice and strategic decision making.



Discretionary Denials

In 2020, the PTAB set forth a multifactor test for determining whether to deny an IPR petition when a parallel district court case was pending based. The test was set out in Apple Inc. v. Fintiv, Inc., IPR2020-00019 (Mar. 20, 2020), and has become known as the "Fintiv factors." They are:

whether the district court has granted a stay or would grant a stay if an IPR proceeding is instituted; the proximity of the district court's trial date to the PTAB's projected statutory deadline for a final IPR written decision; the extent of investment in the parallel proceeding by the court and the parties; how much overlap exists between issues raised in the IPR petition and in the parallel proceeding; whether the petitioner and the defendant in the parallel proceeding are the same party; and any other circumstances that impact the PTAB's exercise of discretion, including the merits.

For the last few years, the PTAB had been operating under 2022 memo that told the PTAB not to follow those factors. On February 28, 2025, however, the Acting USPTO Director rescinded that 2022 memo. A March 24, 2025 guidance from the Chief Administrative Patent Judge instructed the PTAB to rely again on the Fintiv factors where there is a parallel proceeding in district court or the ITC. (The Acting Director recently asked for briefing concerning Fintiv factors in light of a concurrent ITC proceeding.) Two days later, the PTAB implemented an interim process under which the decision on whether to institute an IPR will be bifurcated between (1) discretionary considerations and (2) merits and other non-discretionary statutory consideration.



Under this process, the USPTO Director (in consultation with at least three PTAB judges) will first decide whether to deny the petition on discretionary grounds. If the petition survives that step, it will be referred to a three-member PTAB panel who will address the merits and other non-discretionary statutory considerations. To facilitate this bifurcated approach, parties may also file separate briefs requesting a discretionary denial that can address PTAB precedent including Fintiv. In the short time since this change, various bloggers have reported that IPR institutions have decreased from 69% to about 46%.



On May 16, 2025, the Acting USPTO Director issued the first four decisions on requests for discretionary denials. She ruled that two requests were warranted and denied the institution, while the other two were not. Each of the four decisions consist of short (1 or 2 pages) substantive analysis of whether the IPR petitions should be denied. The primary focus of each is when a trial is likely to take place in the related, district court infringement litigation, although the Acting Director also made some brief references to other discretionary factors as well.

