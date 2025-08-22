USPTO Terminates Over 50,000 Trademark Applications And Registrations

In an August 2025 order,>1 the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) announced that it terminated more than 50,000 trademark applications and registrations associated with Shenzhen Chenhaiyun Tech. Co., Ltd. subsidiaries2 (collectively, "Seller Growth"). This decision follows an extensive investigation into Seller Growth, as well as the issuance of a Show Cause Order in September 2022,3 a subsequent Show Cause Order in November 2023,4 a Supplemental Order to Show Cause in February 2025,5 and a July 28, 2025 Order Reconsidering Registration Decisions.6

The USPTO determined that Seller Growth, a China-based organization, improperly prosecuted trademark applications and submitted improper post registration maintenance documents. To circumvent the USPTO's requirement that U.S.-licensed counsel must represent foreign-domiciled applicants and registrants, Seller Growth (1) contracted with U.S.-licensed attorneys so that it could improperly use their licensing credentials; (2) signed the attorneys' electronic signatures on submissions to the USPTO; and/or (3) shared USPTO.gov accounts for filings and communication with the USPTO. Seller Growth also submitted false specimens of use in at least 2,500 applications.

In light of Seller Growth's misconduct, the USPTO determined it could not rely on submissions that Seller Growth made in any trademark record. Consequently, the USPTO terminated more than 50,000 trademark applications and registrations that were associated with Seller Growth. The USPTO also imposed numerous sanctions against Seller Growth, including permanently preventing Seller Growth from submitting any trademark-related documents on behalf of itself or others.

As demonstrated above, the USPTO maintains diligent efforts to combat fraud and protect the trademark register. Buchanan's trademark practice group can assist in understanding the intricacies of trademark registration procurement and maintenance, as well as in ensuring that the USPTO's policies and procedures are properly met.

