Complying With The DMCA Process: Service Providers Don't Always Make It Easy," IPWatchdog

On July 2, 2025, IPWatchdog shared Associate Jeremiah Foley, Patent Agent Kaylynn Williamson, and Principal Matt Cutler's article discussing how copyright owners can utilize the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) process when materials infringing on their copyright has been uploaded to service providers.

"Under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA)'s safe harbor provision, the liability of service providers that allow users to upload content to be sued for copyright infringement is limited if, and only if, the service provider complies with its procedures," they write. "Under these procedures, the service provider must designate a DMCA agent. If the DMCA agent receives a compliant DMCA "takedown notice," the website must expeditiously take the noticed material down."

The attorneys provide an overview of DMCA takedowns, compliant notices and additional background on separate notices that do not fall under DMCA takedowns. "It is not in the service provider's interest to help you submit a compliant DMCA takedown. As such, copyright owners should consider drafting their own notices, or having an attorney draft one, and sending them to the agent shown in the DMCA Agent Directory."

