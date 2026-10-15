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15 October 2026

Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast, Episode 96: Lessons From The Kisaco Research IP Litigation North America 2026 Summit (Podcast)

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Greenberg Traurig, LLP

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You are invited to listen to Episode 96 of Greenberg Traurig’s Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast, “Lessons from the Kisaco Research IP Litigation North America 2026 Summit.”
United States Intellectual Property
Jordan D. Grotzinger and Gregory S. Bombard

You are invited to listen to Episode 96 of Greenberg Traurig’s Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast, “Lessons from the Kisaco Research IP Litigation North America 2026 Summit.”

In this episode, Jordan Grotzinger and Greg Bombard record on site at the Kisaco Research IP Litigation North America 2026 Summit in Boston to discuss the key themes, emerging trends, and hot topics shaping today’s IP litigation landscape.

Originally published October 02, 2026.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of Jordan D. Grotzinger
Jordan D. Grotzinger
Photo of Gregory S. Bombard
Gregory S. Bombard
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