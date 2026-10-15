Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast, Episode 96: Lessons From The Kisaco Research IP Litigation North America 2026 Summit (Podcast)

You are invited to listen to Episode 96 of Greenberg Traurig’s Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast, “Lessons from the Kisaco Research IP Litigation North America 2026 Summit.”

In this episode, Jordan Grotzinger and Greg Bombard record on site at the Kisaco Research IP Litigation North America 2026 Summit in Boston to discuss the key themes, emerging trends, and hot topics shaping today’s IP litigation landscape.

<p><em>Originally published [copy-paste date here and remove brackets].</em></p>

Originally published October 02, 2026.