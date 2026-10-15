Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast, Episode 96: Lessons From The Kisaco Research IP Litigation North America 2026 Summit (Podcast)

Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,200 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI “Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm” by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.
You are invited to listen to Episode 96 of Greenberg Traurig’s Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast, “Lessons from the Kisaco Research IP Litigation North America 2026 Summit.”
In this episode, Jordan Grotzinger and Greg Bombard record on site at the Kisaco Research IP Litigation North America 2026 Summit in Boston to discuss the key themes, emerging trends, and hot topics shaping today’s IP litigation landscape.
Originally published October 02, 2026.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide
to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your
specific circumstances.