Israel's West Bank Land Moves: A Push Toward De Facto Annexation

The sweeping measures approved by Israel's security cabinet this month represent the most significant administrative restructuring of the occupied West Bank since 1967, paving the way for full Israeli land governance of much of the West Bank—or de facto annexation, according to many observers. The moves have provoked fierce debate about Israel's ultimate intentions in the territory and are likely to spark further violence in the West Bank, as well as have major ramifications for the US' regional strategy, Israeli-Arab normalization, and the global business environment.

What the Decisions Actually Entail

The cabinet's decisions in February were procedural at their core, but their practical implications are sweeping. In two rounds of new measures, the Israeli government established a procedure for identifying and cataloging privately owned lands, bringing them under state administration, and applying regulatory frameworks to oversee construction, land use, and municipal management. West Bank land registries are now open to the public, making it easier for prospective buyers to identify—and potentially pressure—Palestinian owners to sell. The decisions also aim to nullify the existing prohibition on Palestinians selling land privately to Israelis, and to expand Israeli enforcement authority over environmental and archaeological matters. Israel had deliberately avoided land registration in the West Bank after 1967, in part because formalizing ownership would also formalize the complexity of competing claims. Resuming that process after nearly six decades is not a neutral administrative act. Taken together, the two rounds cover land registration, private property transactions, building permits, and regulatory oversight—essentially the full architecture of land governance enabling Israel to potentially facilitate land transfers in the future.

The Palestinian and Israeli NGO Response

The Palestinian leadership's reaction was immediate and unambiguous, condemning the steps as "a de facto annexation of occupied Palestinian territory." Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas called on the UN Security Council and the US to intervene immediately, describing Israel's decisions as a flagrant violation of international law. Israeli anti-settlement group Peace Now warned that through the registration process, Israel might seize 83 percent of Area C—roughly half the West Bank—in what it has called a "mega land grab." Over 300,000 Palestinians live in Area C, with many more in surrounding communities dependent on its agricultural land, and many will not be able to prove land ownership to the satisfaction of modern Israeli bureaucratic standards. Area C, which constitutes about 60 percent of the West Bank, is already under full Israeli civil and military control under the Oslo Accords. The new measures would deepen that control decisively.

The Regional Response

Regional condemnation was unusually aligned, uniting countries with very different relationships to Israel and likely to hamper further normalization efforts. Eight Muslim-majority nations, including close US allies Jordan, Qatar, and the UAE, issued a joint statement condemning the "illegal" attempt to impose "unlawful Israeli sovereignty." Saudi Arabia declared the measures were designed to "undermine peace efforts." The Organization of Islamic Cooperation described Israel's decision as akin to "colonial measures" and called for urgent international action. Meanwhile, the Arab League held an emergency meeting in Cairo at the PA's request, calling on President Trump to "fulfill his pledge to prevent Israel from annexing the occupied West Bank."

The American and European Reactions

The American response has been contradictory: vocal opposition in principle paired with conspicuous inaction. President Trump has stated his opposition to West Bank annexation, arguing that stability there keeps Israel secure. Nevertheless, the administration has continued weapons deliveries and diplomatic cover for Israel, imposed no sanctions or conditions related to settlement expansion, and declined to publicly criticize the specific land registration measures approved in February.

Europe's reaction was sharp and cohesive, reflecting a longer-term pattern of increasing frustration. Since late 2025, France, Belgium, Luxembourg, and Malta have formally recognized Palestinian statehood, creating a political context in which Europe's tolerance for Israeli unilateralism in the West Bank has visibly diminished. Whether meaningful consequences will actually follow, however, remains an open question. France condemned the measures; Germany said they amounted to "de facto annexation"; and both the UK and the EU called on Israel to reverse the decisions immediately. The European Commission criticized what it called a "new escalation" and has made clear that suspending its association agreement with Israel—a threat that had faded after the Gaza ceasefire—was back on the table.

Israel's Justification

The Israeli government framed its actions in the language of transparency and administrative regularization, although electoral considerations are undoubtedly at play.Israel's Foreign Ministry claimed the PA had been advancing illegal land registration procedures in Area C for years, in violation of agreements granting Israel civil and military control over the area. The cabinet's decision, therefore, was presented as a measure to restore order (but no evidence was offered to substantiate this claim).These decisions are a continuation and codification of longstanding Israeli policies already in practice.Last year alone, 69 new settlements were built and over 100 settlements expanded.

The measures did not emerge in a vacuum. With Israeli elections anticipated later in 2026, far-right coalition members have strong incentives to press for ever-more-dramatic moves, eager to establish facts on the ground before a potential loss of power. In July 2025, the Knesset passed a resolution supporting the annexation of the West Bank. In October 2025, an annexation bill received preliminary passage in a 25–24 vote, though Netanyahu opposed it as a political provocation. Netanyahu has navigated a complex space: ideologically opposed to Palestinian statehood, under pressure from far-right coalition partners demanding formal annexation, yet constrained by a US administration that opposes annexation in name while doing little to resist it in practice. This dynamic gives the Netanyahu government significant room to pursue what analysts increasingly call "functional annexation"—the absorption of the West Bank into Israeli administrative systems without the formal legal declaration that would trigger sharper international consequences.It is likely there will be more measures of this kind in the coming months ahead of the next elections, as the Trump administration continues to not stand in Netanyahu's way, even if it complicates regional US policy.

The Security Situation on the Ground

The administrative decisions of February 2026 are unfolding against a backdrop of sustained and, by most measures, worsening violence across the West Bank—a security environment that has shaped the political conditions enabling these moves and is likely to be further inflamed by them. Since the outbreak of the Gaza war in October 2023, the West Bank has experienced a dramatic escalation in casualties on all sides.

Israeli military operations have intensified across multiple governorates, with large-scale incursions displacing tens of thousands of Palestinians and resulting in the deaths of hundreds of militants and civilians alike. The IDF has described these operations as necessary counter-terrorism campaigns targeting armed groups, including Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Hamas cells that had established significant operational infrastructure in the camps. But human rights organizations have documented widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure, the blocking of humanitarian access, and the killing of non-combatants in circumstances that raise serious questions under international humanitarian law. Settler violence has reached levels that UN officials and international monitors have characterized as unprecedented, and the Israeli government's response has been widely criticized as inadequate. In several documented cases, settlers acting under military protection have seized Palestinian farmland during the chaos of nearby IDF operations, a pattern that advocacy groups describe as opportunistic dispossession under the cover of security operations.

Palestinian armed groups have meanwhile continued to mount attacks on Israeli soldiers, settlers, and, in some cases, civilians inside Israel. Car rammings, shootings, and explosive devices have killed and wounded Israeli military and civilian personnel throughout the period. The result is a spiral that the administrative decisions of February 2026 can only accelerate.

What Annexation Means for the Region and the World

What the February 2026 decisions make plain is that Israel's current governing coalition—operating in a permissive geopolitical environment shaped by American disengagement and the aftermath of the Gaza war—is pursuing a systematic transformation of the West Bank's legal and demographic reality. Whether one calls it de facto annexation, creeping annexation, or administrative normalization, the cumulative effect is the same: the progressive incorporation of the West Bank into Israeli governance structures, making a viable, contiguous Palestinian state harder to envision with each cabinet meeting. The land is not being formally annexed by statute.It is being absorbed by process, and process,once initiated, is rarely reversed.

That process is already reverberating throughout the region, with implications for US foreign policy, the regional power balance, and the global economy. Annexation, de facto or otherwise, puts significant strain on Israel's existing and prospective Abraham Accords partners, imposing new costs on Arab capitals' cooperation with Jerusalem—just as the US hopes that Arab-Israeli alignment will enable defense burden-shifting and increasingly manage their own regional threats. That would put the US on the back foot if it finds itself managing the fallout from a new conflict with Iran, threatening the long-term regional stability—of which the US hopes the Abraham Accords will be the backbone—and that Gulf Arab capitals increasingly see as an essential economic imperative. Condemnation in Europe (and other areas where Israel's West Bank moves are being seen as breaking a longstanding norm) could also escalate reputational costs for entities doing business and legal work in the region—especially if further sanctions on settlers or ultra-conservative members of government follow.

