State AG News: Immigration, Labor And Employment, Deceptive Practices (April 16-22, 2026)

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Each week, Crowell & Moring’s State Attorneys General team highlights significant actions that State AGs have taken. See our State Attorneys General page for more insights. Below are the updates from April 16-22, 2026:
Multistate
- A multistate coalition of 45 attorneys general presented a comment letter supporting a proposed U.S. Department of Labor rule that would require greater transparency from pharmacy benefit managers that service employer-funded health plans under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974. The proposed rule would require PBMs to disclose information about their compensation to fiduciaries of self-insured group health plans subject to ERISA.
- A multistate coalition of ten attorneys general announced a settlement agreement with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., specifically NCL Bahamas, Ltd., based upon a multistate investigation into NCL’s sales practices and cancellation procedures during the pandemic. The settlement reinforces NCL’s $3 billion reimbursement to affected consumers, provides $2 million to the states, and sets in place compliance measures including mandatory training for consumer-facing employees and a requirement that senior management approve communications during future declarations of disaster.
- A multistate coalition of 16 attorneys general filed an amicus brief opposing the Department of Homeland Security’s attempt to suspend Temporary Protected Status for Somali immigrants and urging the court to postpone the attempted TPS revocation. The amicus brief argues that Somali TPS holders will be profoundly harmed, as Somalia’s high levels of civil unrest and violence make it unsafe for them to return. The coalition further argues that removing Somalia’s TPS designation would harm state economies given Somali immigrants’ significant contributions, particularly in sectors such as health care.
- A multistate coalition of eight attorneys general secured a preliminary injunction in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California halting the proposed merger of Tegna Inc. and Nexstar Media Group, Inc. The proposed deal was expected to create the largest broadcast station group in the United States, covering approximately 80% of U.S. television households.
Hawaii
- Attorney General Lopez obtained the dismissal of the federal government’s lawsuit against her and the State of Hawaii, in which the federal government sought to bar Hawaii from pursuing its own action against fossil fuel companies for deceptive marketing practices. The U.S. District Court of Hawaii ruled in the state’s favor, finding that the United States lacked standing to sue over hypothetical allegations that Hawaii’s suit would harm the federal government. The court further ruled that Hawaii was within its rights to seek damages for harmful and deceptive marketing practices and was not attempting to regulate greenhouse gas emissions as the United States had alleged.
Illinois
- Attorney General Raoul’s Workplace Rights Bureau House Bill 4725 advanced from the Illinois House of Representatives to the Senate after receiving strong bipartisan support. The Bill will expand the power of the Attorney General’s “Workplace Rights Bureau,” granting it the same investigative tools as the Illinois Department of Labor and the Wage and Hour Division of the U.S. Department of Labor.
Texas
- Attorney General Paxton, alongside media companies The Daily Wire and the Federalist, filed suit against the U.S. Department of State, alleging that the State Department’s Global Engagement Center was censoring speech. The United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas entered a consent decree granting injunctive relief that prohibits the U.S. State Department from using electronic tools or technologies to “knowingly or intentionally suppress, censor, demonetize, or downgrade constitutionally protected speech.”
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