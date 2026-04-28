Is The Sky Falling? IP Rights Under The New FAR And DFARS (Podcast)

- in United States
- with readers working within the Retail & Leisure industries
In this episode, Scott Felder and Brian Walsh break down what the FAR and DFARS overhauls actually mean for contractors' intellectual property and data rights. While headlines suggested sweeping reform, the reality is more nuanced: few substantive changes, some contractor-friendly developments, and several long-standing issues left unresolved. From mixed funding rules to data disclosure exceptions, they highlight what contractors can leverage today – and which unresolved issues may shape future rulemaking.
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