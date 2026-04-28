Is The Sky Falling? IP Rights Under The New FAR And DFARS (Podcast)

Explore critical issues facing government contractors through expert legal analysis covering cybersecurity, intellectual property rights, compliance requirements, and emerging regulatory challenges. Wiley's Government Contracts podcast features in-depth discussions on FAR/DFARS changes, AI regulation, supply chain security, and strategic considerations for navigating the complex federal contracting landscape.

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In this episode, Scott Felder and Brian Walsh break down what the FAR and DFARS overhauls actually mean for contractors' intellectual property and data rights. While headlines suggested sweeping reform, the reality is more nuanced: few substantive changes, some contractor-friendly developments, and several long-standing issues left unresolved. From mixed funding rules to data disclosure exceptions, they highlight what contractors can leverage today – and which unresolved issues may shape future rulemaking.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.