Bid Protests In Alaska

Alaska’s bid protest framework provides an administrative process for challenging solicitation terms, proposed awards, and awarded contracts — but it is highly procedural, fast-moving, and strictly deadline-driven.

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Alaska’s bid protest framework provides an administrative process for challenging solicitation terms, proposed awards, and awarded contracts — but it is highly procedural, fast-moving, and strictly deadline-driven. As a result, involving experienced legal counsel early in the process is often critical to preserving protest rights and positioning the contractor for a meaningful remedy. Below is a practical overview of Alaska’s bid protest process, including who may protest, what must be included in a protest, the key deadlines, how stays work, what remedies are available, and how appeals proceed.

What Can Be Protested in Alaska?

Under Alaska law, an “interested party” may file a protest challenging (1) a solicitation for supplies, services, professional services, or construction; (2) a proposed award of a contract; and (3) the award of a contract. This gives offerors and bidders a formal avenue to object both before bids are due (solicitation challenges) and after award decisions (award/proposed award challenges).

Where and How a Protest Must Be Filed

A protest must be filed in writing with the procurement officer of the contracting agency.

The written protest must include (1) the name, address, and telephone number of the protester; (2) signature of the protester or the protester’s representative; (3) identification of the contracting agency and the solicitation or contract at issue; (4) a detailed statement of legal and factual grounds, including copies of relevant documents; and (5) the relief requested.

In practice, Alaska’s requirements mean a protest should be treated like a formal litigation filing: It must be factually supported, legally grounded, and clear about what corrective action is sought.

Alaska’s Key Protest Deadlines

Alaska imposes short and unforgiving protest deadlines.

Solicitation Challenges (Improprieties or Ambiguities)

A protest based on improprieties or ambiguities in a solicitation must be filed at least 10 days before the due date for bids or proposals — unless the solicitation allows a later protest deadline. However, if the solicitation uses a shortened public notice period, then the protest must be filed before the bid/proposal due date.

Additionally, if there is a pre-bid or pre-proposal conference held within 12 days of the due date, then solicitation protests based on improprieties or ambiguities must also be filed before the due date.

The bottom line is that, if you see an unfair term, conflicting specifications, a vague evaluation factor, or a restrictive specification, you should assume you must protest immediately.

Award or Proposed Award Protests

A protest challenging an award or a proposed award must be filed within 10 days after the procurement officer issues the notice of intent to award. This is an extremely short window, and contractors should be prepared to request and review evaluation materials quickly.

Late Protests May Be Considered for “Good Cause”

If the protester shows good cause, the procurement officer may consider a protest that is otherwise untimely. But contractors should not rely on this — good cause exceptions are discretionary and unpredictable.

Notice Requirements After a Protest Is Filed

Once a protest is filed, the procurement officer must immediately notify the contractor if the contract has already been awarded, or all interested parties if no award has yet been made. This ensures other competitors are aware of the challenge and may monitor or participate in the process.

Does Filing a Protest Automatically Stop the Award?

No. Alaska’s protest process does not automatically stop the procurement.

Even after a protest is filed, the award may still be made unless the procurement officer issues a written determination that (1) there is a reasonable probability the protest will be sustained; or (2) proceeding with award is not contrary to the best interests of the state. This is effectively Alaska’s version of a “stay” decision, but it is discretionary and requires an affirmative written finding.

Agency Decision Deadline: 15 Days (With Possible Extension)

The procurement officer must issue a written decision explaining the basis for the ruling within 15 days after the protest is filed. The decision must be furnished to the protester by certified mail or another method that provides evidence of receipt.

The decision deadline may be extended up to 30 days for good cause by the commissioner of Administration, or for construction, lease of space, or state equipment fleet procurements, the commissioner of Transportation and Public Facilities. If an extension is granted, the procurement officer must notify the protester in writing of the new due date.

If the procurement officer fails to issue a decision by the due date, the protester may proceed as if the protest were denied.

Remedies if the Protest Is Sustained

If the procurement officer sustains a protest (in whole or in part), the procurement officer must implement an appropriate remedy.

In deciding the proper remedy, the procurement officer must consider factors including (1) seriousness of the procurement deficiencies; (2) prejudice to other interested parties; (3) integrity of the procurement system; (4) good faith of the parties; (5) how far performance/procurement has progressed; (6) costs and operational impacts to the agency; and (7) urgency of the procurement to the welfare of the state.

Damages Are Limited

Even if the protest is sustained, the protester’srecoverable damages are limited to reasonable bid or proposal preparation costs. Alaska’s protest system is designed to correct procurement errors, not to create broad monetary liability for the state.

Appealing an Adverse Protest Decision

If the procurement officer denies the protest, the protester may appeal to (1) the commissioner of Administration, or (2) for construction, lease of space, or state equipment fleet procurements, the commissioner of Transportation and Public Facilities.

Appeal Deadline

The appeal must be filed within 10 days after the protester receives the procurement officer’s decision. The protester must also file a copy of the appeal with the procurement officer.

Appeal Content Requirements

The appeal must contain all information required for the original protest and must also include (1) a copy of the decision being appealed; and (2) identification of the factual or legal errors forming the basis for the appeal.

This is not a “notice appeal” system — Alaska requires a substantive, supported filing.

Notice of the Appeal to Other Parties

Upon filing of an appeal, the procurement officer must immediately notify (1) the contractor (if award has been made), or (2) all interested parties (if no award has been made).

The commissioner must provide copies of the appeal to notified persons upon request, with confidential material redacted.

Stays During Appeal

If the appeal is filed before award and the award was stayed during the protest phase, then the appeal automatically continues the stay, unless the commissioner makes a written determination that proceeding without delay is necessary to protect substantial interests of the state.

This provision can be powerful leverage for contractors seeking meaningful review before award occurs.

The Protest Report and Comments Process

Within 10 days after an appeal is filed, the procurement officer must file a complete report on the protest and decision with the appropriate commissioner and provide copies to (1) the protester and (2) interested parties who requested the appeal. Extensions are available upon written request with stated reasons.

After receiving the protest report, the protester has 10 days to file comments with the commissioner and provide copies to the procurement officer and interested parties. Extensions may also be requested for good cause.

Appeal Screening and Hearings

The commissioner must dismiss an appeal before hearing if it is determined in writing that the appeal is untimely.

The commissioner may also decide the appeal without a hearing if the dispute involves only questions of law and no genuine issues of fact.

Within 15 days after the protester’s comments on the protest report are due, the commissioner must notify the appellant whether the appeal is accepted or rejected (and if rejected, provide the reasons).

If a hearing is held, it is conducted under Alaska’s procurement hearing statutes and applicable regulations.

Practical Takeaways for Alaska Contractors

Alaska’s bid protest process is formal, fast-moving, and strictly deadline-driven — making early involvement of experienced legal counsel critical.

The most important strategic considerations for contractors include (1) solicitation protests often must be filed before bids are due, meaning that waiting until after award may forfeit protest rights; (2) award protests must be filed within 10 days of the notice of intent to award; (3) filing a protest does not automatically stay award, although a stay may be available; (4) the procurement officer must issue a written decision quickly, typically within 15 days; and (5) any appeal must be filed within 10 days after receipt of the decision. Even when a protest is successful, available damages are generally limited to proposal preparation costs.

For contractors doing business in Alaska, the bid protest process is best treated as a rapid-response litigation exercise. Early legal review can help identify protestable issues, preserve the record, and ensure immediate action — often making the difference between protecting protest rights and losing them altogether.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.