Impact Of IBM’s Settlement For Federal Contractors With DEI Programs

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Key Takeaways

IBM was targeted in its capacity as a federal contractor because FAR clause 52.222-26 contractualized its Title VII obligations and made non-compliance actionable under the False Claims Act. The March 2026 EO's new contract clause supersedes that predicate with a broader, more direct mechanism.

The March 2026 EO's new contract clause contains an express statutory declaration that contractor compliance is “material to the Government's payment decisions” under the False Claims Act, importing the Escobar implied certification framework directly into every covered contract and converting each post-April 25 payment request into a potential false claim for contractors maintaining non-compliant DEI programs.

The IBM settlement's four categories of covered conduct establish a floor, not a ceiling. The March 2026 EO extends materially further, to resource allocation, vendor agreements, and partnership track structures the IBM settlement did not reach.

The IBM settlement also rested on a cost allocation theory independent of the certification claim: the DOJ alleged IBM billed the costs of non-compliant DEI programs to federal contracts, creating a second, standalone pathway to FCA liability for contractors that treat DEI program expenses as contract overhead.

Best practice is a privileged audit, conducted before the next federal contract is signed.

Building on our April 1, 2026 alert analyzing the March 26, 2026 Executive Order (“Addressing DEI Discrimination by Federal Contractors”) (the “March 2026 EO”), this alert addresses three developments that materially deepen the compliance picture: (1) the IBM settlement, the first resolution under the DOJ's Civil Rights Fraud Initiative and a forensic map of the government's enforcement theory; (2) the precise legal mechanism by which the March 2026 EO converts existing unlawful DEI programs into False Claims Act exposure at the moment of contract execution; and (3) an emerging State-Federal conflict for organizations operating across multiple procurement markets.

I. Why the DOJ Targeted IBM as a Federal Contractor

The DOJ pursued FCA liability rather than a standalone Title VII action because the FCA offers treble damages, requires no exhaustion of administrative remedies, and allows the government to act as plaintiff. Significantly, the DOJ’s settlement does not preclude the EEOC, state agencies, or individual employees from bringing separate employment discrimination charges or civil suits arising from the same conduct. The DOJ alleged that IBM, as a federal contractor, was required to comply with anti-discrimination requirements under Title VII as incorporated into its federal contracts through FAR clause 52.222-26, and that IBM certified compliance while knowingly maintaining practices the United States contends were discriminatory. The structure follows three steps:

Step 1: Title VII prohibits the conduct.

Title VII prohibits the conduct. Step 2: FAR clause 52.222-26 contractualizes that prohibition, making compliance an express condition of payment.

FAR clause 52.222-26 contractualizes that prohibition, making compliance an express condition of payment. Step 3: IBM certified compliance while knowingly maintaining non-compliant practices, thereby submitting false implied certifications with each payment request under the FCA.

Separately, the government contended that IBM allocated costs of these practices to its federal contracts and sought reimbursement for them, a second, independent theory of FCA liability that does not depend on the certification analysis and is available for any contractor that treats DEI program costs as overhead across its government contract cost pools.

II. The FCA Mechanism: Why Contract Execution Is the Moment of Risk

The March 2026 EO is a government contracts enforcement instrument. The FCA is its primary enforcement mechanism, and the risk crystallizes at the moment a contractor with non-compliant DEI programs signs a contract containing the new clause.

Clause point 6 of the new contract clause requires each contractor to acknowledge that compliance is “material to the Government's payment decisions for purposes of section 3729(b)(4) of title 31, United States Code.” Under Universal Health Services, Inc. v. United States ex rel. Escobar, 579 U.S. 176 (2016), the implied false certification theory imposes FCA liability where a party submitting a payment claim fails to disclose non-compliance with a requirement the government regards as material to payment. The March 2026 EO eliminates the materiality inquiry entirely: the contract itself declares it. Every post-April 25 invoice submitted under a contract containing the new clause is structurally an implied certification of ongoing DEI compliance.

The FCA's knowledge requirement, actual knowledge, deliberate ignorance, or reckless disregard under 31 U.S.C. § 3729(b)(1), presents no meaningful barrier for programs that have been deliberately designed and externally publicized.

III. The IBM Settlement: A Forensic Map of the Government's Enforcement Template

IBM agreed to pay $17,077,043, inclusive of civil penalties ($8,204,348 in restitution) without admission of liability. The covered conduct fell into four categories:

Category 1: Compensation Modifiers Tied to Demographic Targets. Bonus compensation tied to demographic targets, causing employment decisions to factor race, color, national origin, or sex into account in pay decisions.

Bonus compensation tied to demographic targets, causing employment decisions to factor race, color, national origin, or sex into account in pay decisions. Category 2: Race-Conscious Hiring and Promotion Mechanisms. Use of “diverse interview slates” and “diverse sourcing” practices, including altering interview eligibility criteria based on race, color, national origin, or sex.

Use of “diverse interview slates” and “diverse sourcing” practices, including altering interview eligibility criteria based on race, color, national origin, or sex. Category 3: Demographic Goal-Setting for Business Units. Race and sex demographic goals for business units, driving employment decisions.

Race and sex demographic goals for business units, driving employment decisions. Category 4: Race- and Sex-Restricted Program Access. Training, mentoring, leadership development, and educational programs with eligibility or admission based on race, color, national origin, or sex.

Following Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard, 600 U.S. 181 (2023), which held that the use of race as a factor in college admissions decisions was unlawful, many employers had already restructured or eliminated programs of this type before the IBM settlement or the March 2026 EO. Importantly, eliminating these specific program structures does not require abandoning the underlying philosophy that motivated them. Organizations can focus on inclusion and fostering workplaces where employees with different life experiences and ways of thinking are supported and can contribute fully. Pipeline initiatives and employee resource groups, for example, remain lawful provided they impose no race- or sex-based cutoffs on membership or access. What is no longer tenable is the conflation of inclusion goals with demographic targeting. Supplier diversity programs should similarly be restructured around neutral, relevant criteria such as geographic market presence and entrepreneurship, rather than race and/or ethnicity.

Cooperation Credit: The Strategic Signal

IBM received cooperation credit under the DOJ’s FCA guidelines for early voluntary disclosures, assistance with damages and penalties calculations, and terminating or modifying the programs at issue. That posture is only available before a Civil Investigative Demand arrives. Contractors that wait for government inquiry to initiate their reviews forfeit it.

The Unallowable Costs Dimension

All costs incurred by IBM in connection with the covered conduct, including investigation, defense, corrective action, and the settlement payment, were designated unallowable costs for government contracting purposes, subject to repayment with full audit rights reserved. For contractors that allocate DEI program costs as overhead across government contract cost pools, this creates a second independent pathway to FCA liability separate from the certification-falsity claim.

IV. The IBM Settlement as Floor: Where the March 2026 EO Expands Further

The IBM settlement was resolved under the pre-March 2026 EO framework. Three distinctions are critical:

Broader definitional scope. The March 2026 EO reaches “allocation or deployment of an entity's resources” and “contracting (e.g., vendor agreements)” extending to supplier diversity programs, business development resource allocation, and vendor preference structures entirely outside the IBM analysis. Organizations that maintain business partnerships based on race and/or ethnicity criteria should modify these immediately to comply with the certifications.

The March 2026 EO reaches “allocation or deployment of an entity's resources” and “contracting (e.g., vendor agreements)” extending to supplier diversity programs, business development resource allocation, and vendor preference structures entirely outside the IBM analysis. Organizations that maintain business partnerships based on race and/or ethnicity criteria should modify these immediately to comply with the certifications. Broader “program participation” definition. Section 2(b) of the EO extends to “clubs; associations; or similar opportunities,” capturing affinity groups with any programmatic benefits that were not part of the IBM covered conduct.

Section 2(b) of the EO extends to “clubs; associations; or similar opportunities,” capturing affinity groups with any programmatic benefits that were not part of the IBM covered conduct. A costly defense. IBM could theoretically have argued its programs did not violate Title VII and therefore its FAR 52.222-26 certification was accurate. However, that likely would have required significant additional discovery and protracted litigation.

V. The State-Federal Collision

Federal contractors operating across multiple jurisdictions face a structural compliance tension that is likely to intensify in the wake of the March 2026 EO'. California, Minnesota and New York, for example, have enacted frameworks that, while not expressly mandating race-conscious DEI programs, create obligations that cut against wholesale program elimination. For example, these states operate Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise programs that direct state contractors toward demographic preferences which conflict with the March 2026 EO's prohibition on race-conscious vendor agreements and resource allocation.

The Supremacy Clause does not resolve this conflict cleanly. State anti-discrimination statutes have historically been treated as complementary to federal law, not in conflict with it. The March 2026 EO disrupts that alignment by recharacterizing race-conscious programs as themselves unlawfully discriminatory. Whether federal preemption immunizes a contractor's program eliminations from state-law scrutiny is a question courts have not yet addressed.

VI. The Privileged Audit

The IBM settlement and the April 25 deadline make a privileged audit urgent. Organizations should structure that audit around the IBM covered conduct categories and the March 2026 EO's Section 2 definitions.

Program Inventory. Map all relevant programs against the IBM categories and EO definitions, prioritizing compensation structures with demographic modifiers and programs and partnerships with race- or ethnicity-based eligibility.

Map all relevant programs against the IBM categories and EO definitions, prioritizing compensation structures with demographic modifiers and programs and partnerships with race- or ethnicity-based eligibility. Contract Portfolio Review. Identify all federal contracts and subcontracts subject to the new clause post-April 25. The “reasonably knowable” subcontractor monitoring standard requires active oversight, not passive receipt of representations.

Identify all federal contracts and subcontracts subject to the new clause post-April 25. The “reasonably knowable” subcontractor monitoring standard requires active oversight, not passive receipt of representations. Risk Stratification and Remediation. Programs with express racial or ethnic eligibility criteria and demographic compensation modifiers present the highest risk. Remediate and document under privilege before signing any new or renewed federal contract.

Conclusion

The IBM settlement is a validated, replicable enforcement template: Title VII obligations contractualized through FAR 52.222-26, FCA materiality established through certification, and a four-category framework of covered conduct that the March 2026 EO has codified and materially expanded. The April 25 deadline converts that template into a contractual mechanism attaching to every new or renewed federal contract. While the March 2026 EO does not prohibit all DEI activity, organizations must determine with precision which programs fall within the EO's definitions and to remediate those that do not before the next contract is signed.

Related Dechert Resources:

Federal Contractors Face Escalating Enforcement with New Executive Order Targeting Racial Discrimination as Employers Navigate Increasingly Complex DEI Landscape (April 1, 2026)

What to Expect from the EEOC Once a Quorum Is Restored (September 2025)

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