Bid protests in Maine are governed by a relatively structured administrative framework that provides disappointed bidders and other “aggrieved persons” with a defined right to challenge contract...

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Bid protests in Maine are governed by a relatively structured administrative framework that provides disappointed bidders and other “aggrieved persons” with a defined right to challenge contract and grant award decisions. Unlike more informal state procurement protest regimes, Maine law — particularly 5 M.R.S.A. § 1825-E — establishes mandatory procedures, strict deadlines, and a formal appeal process administered through the Bureau of General Services (BGS). For contractors doing business with the state of Maine, understanding this framework is essential to preserving protest rights and effectively challenging procurement decisions.

Overview of Maine’s Statutory Protest Framework

Section 1825-E reflects a legislative intent to ensure fairness and transparency in state contracting by requiring that agencies provide a meaningful opportunity to appeal award decisions. At a high level, the statute directs the director of BGS to ensure that every state department or agency provides an opportunity for an aggrieved person to appeal a contract or grant award decision and establishes clear procedural rules governing such appeals. This statutory mandate places bid protest rights on firm legal footing and ensures uniformity across state agencies.

Two-Tier Protest Structure: Stay Requests and Appeals

Maine’s protest system under § 1825-E is best understood as a two-stage process: (1) a request for a stay of award, and (2) a formal appeal hearing.

1. Request for Stay of Award (10-Day Deadline)

An aggrieved person may request a stay of the contract or grant award to prevent performance while the protest is pending. The request must be filed in writing within 10 days of notice of the award and must describe the nature of the grievance.

Standard for Granting a Stay:

The director of BGS must issue a stay upon a showing that (1) the petitioner faces irreparable injury absent a stay; (2) there is a reasonable likelihood of success on the merits; and (3) the stay would not cause substantial harm to adverse parties or the public interest.

The director of BGS must issue a stay upon a showing that (1) the petitioner faces irreparable injury absent a stay; (2) there is a reasonable likelihood of success on the merits; and (3) the stay would not cause substantial harm to adverse parties or the public interest. Agency Timeline:

The director must notify the requester of the decision within seven days of receipt. Importantly, even if a stay is denied, the statute expressly preserves the right to pursue a full appeal.

2. Request for Hearing of Appeal (15-Day Deadline)

Separate from — or following — a stay request, an aggrieved party may request a formal hearing of appeal.

Filing Deadline:

Must be filed in writing within 15 days of award notification.

Must be filed in writing within 15 days of award notification. Mandatory Granting of Hearing:

The director must grant a hearing unless one of the following exceptions applies: (1) the requester is not an “aggrieved person;” (2) a prior request by the same party regarding the same award has already been granted; (3) the request is untimely (beyond 15 days); (4) the request is capricious, frivolous, or without merit; or (5) no contract or grant was awarded.

The director must grant a hearing unless one of the following exceptions applies: (1) the requester is not an “aggrieved person;” (2) a prior request by the same party regarding the same award has already been granted; (3) the request is untimely (beyond 15 days); (4) the request is capricious, frivolous, or without merit; or (5) no contract or grant was awarded. Notice Requirements:

The director must issue a written decision within 15 days, and, if granted, notice of hearing must be provided at least 10 days prior, including date, location, and committee members. This structure reflects a strong statutory preference for allowing protests to proceed to a hearing unless clearly disqualified.

The Appeal Committee Process

Once a hearing is granted, the dispute is heard by a three-member appeal committee, which serves as the adjudicatory body.

Composition of the Committee:

Two members appointed by the commissioner of Administrative and Financial Services, subject to strict conflict-of-interest restrictions, and the director of the Bureau of General Services (or designee) as the third member.



Importantly, individuals with any direct or indirect conflict of interest — or employees of affected agencies — are disqualified from serving.

Hearing Procedures

The statute provides for a relatively flexible but structured evidentiary hearing: (1) hearings must occur within 60 days of the appeal request; (2) proceedings occur in the presence of the petitioner; (3) the petitioner may present any relevant materials and supporting individuals; and (4) a written record of the proceeding must be maintained.

This allows for a meaningful opportunity to develop a protest record, even if the process is not as formal as judicial litigation.

Decision and Authority of the Committee

The appeal committee must issue a written decision within 15 days after the hearing, including reasons for its determination.

Crucially, the committee’s authority is limited to only two outcomes: (1) validate the award decision, or (2) invalidate the award decision.

The committee may not modify the award or substitute a new contract award decision. If a decision is invalidated, the statute is explicit: the contract or grant becomes immediately void and without legal effect.

This binary remedy structure is significant — it gives the committee strong corrective power while preserving procurement discretion for re-solicitation or other agency action.

Key Strategic Implications for Contractors

Deadlines Are Extremely Strict

The 10-day stay request and 15-day appeal deadline are short and unforgiving. Missing these deadlines likely results in waiver of protest rights.

The 10-day stay request and 15-day appeal deadline are short and unforgiving. Missing these deadlines likely results in waiver of protest rights. Early Assessment of Irreparable Harm Is Critical

Because stays require a showing of irreparable injury and likelihood of success, protesters should be prepared to articulate (1) competitive harm that cannot be remedied later; (2) loss of unique opportunity or market position; and (3) concrete legal or procurement violations.

Because stays require a showing of irreparable injury and likelihood of success, protesters should be prepared to articulate (1) competitive harm that cannot be remedied later; (2) loss of unique opportunity or market position; and (3) concrete legal or procurement violations. The Process Is Administrative, Not Judicial

Although formalized, the appeal is not a court proceeding. This means (1) broader discretion in evidentiary presentation; (2) less rigid procedural rules; and (3) a decision-making body closely tied to the procurement agency structure.

Although formalized, the appeal is not a court proceeding. This means (1) broader discretion in evidentiary presentation; (2) less rigid procedural rules; and (3) a decision-making body closely tied to the procurement agency structure. Remedies Are Powerful but Limited

While the remedy of invalidation is significant, the committee cannot reform the award or direct award to the protester. Instead, invalidation effectively resets the procurement process.

Conclusion

Maine’s bid protest framework under 5 M.R.S.A. § 1825-E provides a structured, fast-moving administrative mechanism for challenging contract and grant award decisions. With strict deadlines, a defined stay mechanism, and a three-member appeal committee empowered to invalidate improper awards, the statute balances procurement efficiency with bidder fairness.

For contractors, the key to success lies in early action, careful documentation of procurement errors, and a disciplined presentation of both legal and factual grounds for relief. Understanding the procedural architecture of § 1825-E is essential for any entity competing for Maine state contracts or grants.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.